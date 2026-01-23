The New York Yankees claimed outfielder Michael Siani off waivers from the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday, the team announced. In a corresponding move, New York designated right-handed pitcher Kaleb Ort for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster. The move comes just one day after the Yankees claimed outfielder/infielder Marco Luciano off waivers from the Baltimore Orioles.

Siani, 26, was selected by the Cincinnati Reds in the 2018 MLB Draft. He made his MLB debut in 2022. In 2023, he was designated for assignment by the Reds and later claimed off waivers by the St. Louis Cardinals. He was later claimed off waivers by the Atlanta Braves this offseason. In December, Atlanta designated him for assignment which led to Los Angeles claiming him.

The Dodgers had to make room on their 40-man roster after signing Kyle Tucker, however. As a result, Siani was designated for assignment once again.

Now, Siani is set to join the Yankees.

Between the Reds and Cardinals, Siani has played in a total of 160 big league games. The outfielder has recorded a .221/.277/.270 slash line during that span.

In 2024, Siani played the most games of his career in MLB with a mark of 124. He stole 20 bases, displaying his ability to cause havoc on the base paths. Siani can also handle duties in center field.

It has yet to be determined if Siani will earn a big league role in 2026. If he ends up landing on the Yankees' MLB roster, Michael Siani would serve as a fourth or fifth outfielder.