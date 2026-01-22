The New York Yankees claimed infielder/outfielder Marco Luciano off waivers from the Baltimore Orioles Thursday, the team announced.

Luciano, 24, has had a busy offseason. The former San Francisco Giants player was claimed off waivers by the Pittsburgh Pirates in early December. Pittsburgh then designated Luciano for assignment in mid-December, and the Orioles claimed him off waivers in early January. On January 15, Baltimore designated Luciano for assignment which led to the Yankees claiming him off waivers on Thursday.

Yankees add Marco Luciano

New York's Luciano roster move comes the day after agreeing to a $162.5 million contract with Cody Bellinger. While the Yankees will surely look to make more notable moves following the Bellinger addition, claiming Luciano off waivers is a respectable decision. He is only 24 years old and could provide impactful depth.

Luciano spent parts of the 2023 and 2024 seasons in MLB with the Giants. Overall, he has slashed .217/.286/.304 across 41 total big league contests.

In 2025, Luciano appeared in 125 games at the Triple-A level, hitting .214 with a .748 OPS. He added 23 home runs and 10 stolen bases. Luciano is capable of playing either middle infield position in addition to the outfield. The versatile infielder/outfielder has displayed signs of potential.

He is surely hoping to avoid being designated for assignment once again, however. Luciano is a player who could find success, but he just needs another opportunity. The Yankees would benefit from the extra roster depth, so they will probably plan to keep him unless they need to make room on the roster for another player.