The New York Yankees had a tough week in Toronto, losing two games to the Blue Jays. While the pro team is floundering on defense, one of their top prospects has been raking. Yankees No. 2 prospect Spencer Jones hit three homers in Thursday's game with AAA Wilkes-Barre Scranton as the trade deadline approaches.

SPENCER JONES' THIRD HOME RUN OF THE DAY

Jones entered the game with ten homers in 18 games in AAA. Add that to his excellent start with the AA Somerset Patriots, and Jones had 26 homers in 67 games coming into Thursday's action. Now, he's on the doorstep of 30 across both levels at just 24 years old.

The Yankees should be active in adding players at the MLB trade deadline. Jones is an outfielder, but the Yankees need an infielder and multiple pitchers. His incredible surge has increased his value and could land the Bombers a coveted deadline piece. But they may want to keep Jones, especially considering Cody Bellinger's player option for 2026.

Jones was drafted by the Yankees in the first round back in 2022. Since then, he has rocketed through the minor league system and has been crushing it in AAA. While the majors would be the next step, the Bombers already have a logjam in the outfield. And with Giancarlo Stanton clogging up the DH role, there is nowhere for him to go right now.

The Arizona Diamondbacks do have room for Jones and should be targeting him at the MLB trade deadline. Eugenio Suarez and Merrill Kelly could both be on the move before they hit free agency. If the Yankees are willing to part with Jones, both of those players would fill their biggest needs.

The Yankees have massive defensive issues, and if Jones is defending well, they should bring him up. But if they can trade him to improve their defense, they should do it now.