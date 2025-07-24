At this point, the New York Yankees will have to wonder who in the world has their voodoo doll and why they are poking at it right at the error bone. On Wednesday night, the Yankees faced the AL East-leading Toronto Blue Jays in the rubber match of a three-game set. And all they've done is make a mess of themselves. The Yankees have no one but themselves to blame for the 8-4 defeat they suffered on Wednesday to fall further behind the Blue Jays in the AL East standings.

The Yankees, after committing two errors in the series opener, have managed to one-up themselves. On Wednesday, they committed four errors — with one error seeming more inexcusable than the next. It was Max Fried who opened the floodgates, with two wild pitches putting runners at second and third in the bottom of the fifth. But then Fried complicated matters by making an errant throw to home plate, allowing both runners to score with everyone being safe.

Yikes….. The sure handed Max Fried makes an error pic.twitter.com/RaZ7pmD6Bs — Barstool Baseball (@StoolBaseball) July 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

That gave the Blue Jays a 4-2 lead, but the Yankees pulled the game back even thanks to a two-run Aaron Judge dinger. But in the bottom of the sixth, Ben Rice was the culprit this time, as he couldn't snag a ground ball towards the right side of the infield which could have ended the inning.

A Ben Rice fielding error leads to another run for the #BlueJays. Toronto leads the #Yankees 6-4 in the sixth.

pic.twitter.com/saUCWzh6wg — Bronx Bombers News (@NewsBronx) July 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

And just to make matters worse, Jasson Dominguez failed to field a hit to left field cleanly, allowing the ball to hop past him, which then allowed Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to advance to second (he would later score on a home run from Bo Bichette).

Before the homer there was a Dominguez error giving Vladimir Guerrero Jr. an extra base pic.twitter.com/idnTVQ9xDd — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) July 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

This is simply a night to forget for the Yankees, although their passionate fanbase certainly won't forget both the hilarity and absurdity of this game anytime soon.

Yankees fans are all up in arms after error-fest leads to loss

Yankees fans, ever the loud bunch on social media, made their displeasure towards their error bonanza known on X (formerly Twitter).

“Yankees should change their name to the New York Errors. This team is f**kng awful. They deserve to be in last place the way they beat themselves. 25 years of trash from this organization. I’m over it,” @bxbombs wrote.

“Maybe the @Yankees players are trying to get Boone fired so they commit all these errors and make him look bad,” @DatDudeStu mused.

“The New York Yankees are acting like a Little League with the amount of errors,” @lindsscarola furthered.

“this Yankee team will have games good enough to be featured by YES as a Yankees Classic and a game with 4 errors and 3 bobbled balls within the same week. That takes incredible talent,” @Yankees099k expressed.

Perhaps this is simply an issue the Yankees have with playing on turf. They've had 11 errors in seven games in the Blue Jays' home field. Even then, Toronto stands in their way as their biggest competitor for the AL East crown, and they have to go back to the drawing board and learn how to clean up their mistakes in a more unfamiliar surface.