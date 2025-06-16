Injury woes to the New York Yankees' rotation and bullpen have been the story so far this season, even with the team leading the way in the AL East. On Monday, the organization took another blow to the bullpen, as one of its key relievers is now out for the season.

Reports indicate that relief pitcher Jake Cousins will undergo Tommy John surgery on Wednesday, according to team clubhouse reporter Meredith Marakovits. The 30-year-old reliever will miss the rest of the 2025 season, and likely about half of next year as well. He was ramping up to return and will no longer be a part of the team for the remainder of the year.

“Jake Cousins will have Tommy John surgery on Wednesday, per Aaron Boone.”

Cousins, who was already on the injured list, recently experienced a setback during his rehab assignment in early June. He was pulled early from his assignment due to discomfort in his elbow. The Yankees' reliever originally suffered a forearm injury in spring training. However, it's turned into a UCL injury, and he now must receive Tommy John surgery.

Jake Cousins made his debut with the Yankees in the 2024 season after playing for the Milwaukee Brewers for three years. He failed to see any action this season due to injury. However, when healthy, Cousins has proven to be a reliable option on the mound out of the bullpen. Through four seasons playing in MLB, he owns a career 2.78 ERA and 1.246 WHIP while recording 125 strikeouts through 90.2 innings pitched.

New York will continue leaning on the bullpen it's had all season. So, nothing much should change moving forward. The Yankees are expecting JT Brubaker to return at some point soon, as Brubaker could give the team a nice jolt out of the bullpen. Brubaker has been on the IL since February after breaking his ribs.

The Yankees are set to take on the Los Angeles Angels on Monday, with Giancarlo Stanton making his season debut. It's an opportunity for the club to earn its 43rd win of the year.