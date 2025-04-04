The New York Yankees returned to their winning ways on Thursday, defeating the Arizona Diamondbacks 9-7. After a season-opening sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers in the Bronx, New York dropped the first two games against Arizona before salvaging Thursday's win. In order to get that win, the Bronx Bombers turned back the clock a little bit. Starter Carlos Carrasco and reliever Adam Ottavino held the D-Backs in check for the first six innings in the win, setting a precedent not seen by the team since 2013 according to MLB researcher Sarah Langs on X, formerly Twitter.

“With Carlos Carrasco and Adam Ottavino, this is the first time the Yankees have used two pitchers age 38+ in a game since 9/22/13, with Andy Pettitte and Mariano Rivera,” posted Langs on the social media site.

Both Carrasco and Ottavino aren't as physically talented as they used to be, but it was still enough to keep the Diamondbacks off balance Thursday night. Can performances like this keep the Yankees in playoff contention? If GM Brian Cashman wants to keep this team healthy and in contention, then he may have to rely on retreads like the pair of 38-year-olds to keep them afloat as this season progresses.

Yankees look to make another deep run in October

Carrasco spun 5.1 innings of three run ball, striking out five while keeping Arizona off balance. Ottavino, the former Yankee who resigned with the club a few days ago after closer Devin Williams went on the paternity list, pitched in his first game since being released by the Boston Red Sox in spring training. He spent the last three seasons across town with the New York Mets and has shown that he can succeed in New York. That familiarity was certainly appealing to Cashman.

When the team returns to full strength, it's possible that both Carrasco and Ottavino will not have spots on the major league roster. Although staff ace Gerrit Cole is out for the year, the hope is that reigning AL Rookie of the Year Luis Gil will be back as soon as he's able from an oblique injury, while rookie Will Warren could lock in a rotation spot. Even if their stories in the Bronx end sooner rather than later, for one night, Carrasco and Ottavino showed that even veterans can still get the job done in an effective and winning manner.