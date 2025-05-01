The New York Yankees lost to the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday, 5-4. Despite an insane series from Aaron Judge, the Bombers dropped the set to their scuffling division rivals. During the game, Yankees infielder Pablo Reyes and Heston Kjerstad collided on an awkward slide and tag attempt at second base.

“A couple words there that I felt like disrespected me in the heat of the moment,” Reyes told the media through an interpreter, Per ESPN. “Later on, he kind of toned down a little bit. Maybe at the beginning, he thought I did it on purpose. But obviously, he couldn't see the throw or how the play really developed.”

"I'm telling you, the run from the bullpen is one of the most ridiculous things. No one's thrown a punch. No one's said a curse word. But they all had to run from the 410-foot mark." Michael Kay after the Yankees and Orioles had a brief bench-clearing incident. pic.twitter.com/SEAxV2a2ie — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

Kjerstad agreed after the game that there was not much there. “We got tangled up there, emotions from both sides kind of went off. I don't think it was too much.”

This is not the first time that Kjerstad has been in the middle of an Orioles vs Yankees fight. Last year, Clay Holmes hit him in the helmet with a pitch. The benches cleared and tempers flared after that play, but this was much more of a skirmish than anything.

Reyes was playing second base for the Yankees when he tried to leap over Kjerstad to catch an incoming throw. He made contact with Kjerstad as he slid underneath him, which sparked the entanglement. Given the outfielder's history against the Yankees, it is understandable that he was upset after another incident. But this one was resolved pretty quickly.

Reyes was only at second base because Jazz Chisholm Jr left Tuesday's game with an apparent oblique injury. The Yankees have two reserve infielders on the MLB squad, Reyes and Oswald Peraza, who can both play second base. After an off day, the Bombers host the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday in The Bronx.