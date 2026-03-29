The Cincinnati Reds and Boston Red Sox are playing the rubber match of their season-opening series at Great American Ballpark on Sunday. Both teams were eliminated in the Wild Card Series last year and are hoping for more from this season. The Reds made that effort in free agency, bringing back Eugenio Suarez on a one-year deal. He announced his return on Sunday with a long home run.

NO DOUBT ABOUT IT 😤 Eugenio Suárez's first homer back in Cincy gives the @Reds the lead! pic.twitter.com/RYl8jQyqjB — MLB (@MLB) March 29, 2026

Suarez was facing Greg Weissert, a Red Sox reliever, with two runners on in the bottom of the sixth inning. He took an 0-2 pitch 431 feet into deep left field, giving Cincy a 3-2 lead. After losing on Opening Day, a shutout at the hands of Garrett Crochet and Boston's bullpen, Cincy picked up a win on Saturday. They are looking to take the series win on Sunday.

Suarez hit 49 home runs and knocked in 118 runs between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Seattle Mariners in 2025. His contract, which he originally signed with the Reds, expired, and he hit free agency. While Kyle Schwarber and Pete Alonso signed mega-deals, Suarez sat available for a while. With limited defensive upside and a lack of contact hitting, he ended up on a one-year deal in Cincinnati.

The Reds play in one of the most hitter-friendly parks in the league. Great American Ballpark ranks third in Baseball Savant's Park Factor, which takes a rolling average over three seasons. Putting an elite home run hitter in one of the easiest places to hit home runs could work out for Cincinnati.

The Reds are dealing with some injuries coming out of spring training, namely to ace Hunter Greene. Their offense needs to take a step forward with Greene on the shelf. Suarez's first homer of the season is a step in the right direction, and a step away from that Opening Day shutout.