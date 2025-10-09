Stephen A. Smith believes there is more to the idea of Aaron Boone being on the hot seat as the New York Yankees head coach.

Boone recently saw the team's 2025 campaign come to a close after losing in four games to the Toronto Blue Jays in the AL Divisional Series. The team stood out with one of the better records in the league, but underperformed in key moments throughout the year as Boone received criticism for his player management.

Smith talked about Boone's job security during a Thursday segment of his self-proclaimed show. He pointed out the franchise's front office, specifically general manager Brian Cashman, noting how the team might be different if both depart from the franchise.

“If it is about Brian Cashman and (Alex Rodriguez) made a very powerful statement, that it is one of the worst roster constructions ever seen, and Cashman just moves out the door. You think the next guy gonna keep Aaron Boone? They ain't doing that. So if Cashman goes, Boone goes. And a lot of people in the world believe the only reason Boone is still there because Cash is there,” Smith said.

“Either way you slice it, Derek Jeter is right. Back-to-back celebrations in the postseason by the opposition on the grass at Yankee Stadium. It's unacceptable, especially when the Toronto Blue Jays proved they were better from top to bottom and the Yankees just seemed they were ill-equipped to really ward off what was coming their way.”

What lies ahead for Aaron Boone, Yankees

Whatever happens for the Yankees, it is clear that Stephen A. Smith believes they must make an important decision on Aaron Boone very soon.

For the time being, Boone remains under contract for the New York franchise. He has been their manager since the 2018 season, firmly having them in the playoff picture throughout seven of his eight seasons there so far. This includes a World Series run in 2024, losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

New York continues to be in search of a World Series title, not winning one since 2009. Being a constant playoff contender is solid for the Yankees, but considering their history, it's not enough as they yearn for championships.

For Boone, it would take a lot for him to help improve the roster in the upcoming offseason while bringing the Yankees back to the World Series. Until then, his job security remains a reasonable topic for discussion as his struggles come to light.