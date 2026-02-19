Anthony Edwards has surpassed any and every expectation of him since the Minnesota Timberwolves drafted him first overall in 2020. Fans thought that he wasn't into basketball as one would like a first-overall pick of a draft to be, but he's shattered everyone's perception of him, as he's become a true competitor who's taking the Timberwolves to heights they've scarcely reached in the past.

Edwards, in every second he spends on the court, believes as though he's the best player on the court regardless of who he shares the court with. The Timberwolves star, as fans would put it now, has that “dawg” in him, as he relishes going up against the best and showing that he's better than them.

This belief Edwards has in himself is so contagious to the point that star agent Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, who, as one would recall, once had the Timberwolves star as a client before he decided to switch representations in 2023, is also all in on the hype.

“I still think it’s a community, but I think that community is led by Anthony Edwards. I think Anthony Edwards is the best player in our league today,” Paul said on the Game Over podcast with Max Kellerman. “He’s the best player in the NBA, yes he is.”

Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards has Rich Paul on his side

Paul may be using his ability to sweet talk his clients to get Edwards back on with Klutch Sports, but even then, the Timberwolves star has certainly accomplished a few things that make him worthy of such hype. Now, being called the “best” player in the NBA may be a tad bit hyperbolic. Nonetheless, Paul believes that Edwards stands taller among his peers.

“Face of the league vs. best player. The face of the league, you have to grow into that, that’s something different. But best player? Yes, he is the best player. You can’t watch a game on any given night against anybody and look at that game and say that person is better than Anthony Edwards,” Paul added.