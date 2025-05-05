The New York Yankees are promoting a top prospect from their farm system. Despite some encouraging metrics, the defending AL Pennant winners are off to an uneven start in 2025. The Yankees sit at 19-15 as they cling to a two-game lead in the AL East. That is despite having an offense that ranks second in runs scored per game and a pitching staff that has jumped up to tenth overall in runs allowed per game. In addition, star slugger Aaron Judge is already in MVP form, while newest ace Max Fried is pitching like a Cy Young frontrunner.

It's befuddling why New York does not have a better record than it does, besides the injury bug that has hit this franchise. While Gerrit Cole and Giancarlo Stanton dominated the news this offseason, there have been recent setbacks to starters Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Anthony Volpe. Volpe, the starting shortstop, suffered what he described as a “pop” to his shoulder on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays. With some uncertainty at this position, New York made the encouraging decision to elevate its top prospect, George Lombard Jr.

ESPN MLB Insider Jeff Passan detailed the organization's full decision on the young shortstop.

“The New York Yankees are promoting shortstop George Lombard Jr., their top prospect, to Double-A Somerset, sources tell ESPN. Lombard, 19, was hitting .329/.496/.488 with one homer, 13 RBIs, 11 stolen bases and a 23-to-22 walk-to-strikeout ratio at High-A.”

For just a teenager, Lombard Jr. is already making significant progress in the minors. George has already shown the potential to evolve into a five-tool player and is New York's most untouchable prospect. He is clearly in the organization's future plans and may even get another promotion soon.

Overall, the Yankees need to get the rest of the team to follow Aaron Judge and Max Fried's lead. New York still has one of the most talented Major League Baseball rosters and is much better than its record shows. While some new players like Devin Williams and Cody Bellinger continue to find their sea legs, this team should grow into the season as it continues. In the meantime, there has been a youth movement within the organization, and no matter what, the future should be bright in the Bronx.