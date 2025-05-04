New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone said that Anthony Volpe's X-rays and MRI were “good news” before Sunday's 7-5 loss against the Tampa Bay Rays, according to Bryan Hoch. Volpe was out of the lineup for the game on Sunday after feeling a “pop” in his shoulder when attempting a play on defense in Saturday's 3-2 loss.

“Definitely a little cranky in the shoulder today,” Boone said, via Hoch.

It is good news for the Yankees that Volpe's testing came back fine, and that he likely will not be out for long. With Jazz Chisholm Jr. on the injured list, losing Volpe for an extended period of time would be a big blow, as his defense at shortstop is valuable and he is off to a solid start defensively.

With Volpe out of the lineup on Sunday, the Yankees had Oswald Peraza play shortstop, while Jorbit Vivas played second base and Oswaldo Cabrera played third base. The loss of Chisholm already leaves a void, but Volpe not being in the lineup leaves the infield with a lot of questions.

With the loss on Sunday, the Yankees dropped two of the three games in the series against the Rays and fell to 19-15 overall despite winning the first game of the series. They still sit atop of the American League East, with a two-game advantage over the Boston Red Sox. The Rays and Blue Jays sit at 16-18 and are three games back. While New York has had a solid start to the season and leads the division, everything is still up for grabs in the American League East.

The Yankees will now get set to host the San Diego Padres in a three-game set that starts on Monday, and it will be interesting to see if Volpe is back in the lineup or if he gets another day off to give his shoulder some extra rest.