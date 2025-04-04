The New York Yankees aim to improve their record on Friday when they take on the Pittsburgh Pirates. Unfortunately, the team will be without Cody Bellinger in this contest after manager Aaron Boone scratched him from the lineup.

What was originally thought to be a rest day, reports indicate that the 29-year-old outfielder is not playing against the Pirates after experiencing back stiffness, according to team reporter Bryan Hoch. Boone claims Bellinger's back was bothering him in Thursday night's game and the team doesn't want to force him to play through it.

“Cody Bellinger is out of the Yankees lineup today due to a stiff back. Aaron Boone said it was bothering him during last night’s game and they didn’t want to push it with their early-morning arrival.”

Trent Grisham will step in and play center field for the Yankees on Friday instead. This will give Cody Bellinger a chance to nurture his back and possibly bounce back on Saturday or Sunday to wrap up the three-game series against the Pirates.

The 2023 Comeback Player of the Year is in his first season with the Yankees after playing the previous two years with the Chicago Cubs. New York traded for Cody Bellinger in the offseason in an attempt to improve the lineup after failing to re-sign Juan Soto.

Through six games played, Bellinger has had 27 plate appearances and has played relatively well so far. He's currently recording a .238 batting average and a .268 OBP while hitting a home run and six RBIs. New York hopes he'll be able to bounce back from this injury and get back in the lineup sooner, rather than later.

Cody Bellinger has been at the center of controversy this season after being one of the few players on the Yankees roster using the controversial torpedo bats. Although he hasn't hit as many home runs as some of his teammates, they should start coming along as the season progresses.