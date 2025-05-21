The New York Yankees and Texas Rangers begin their three-game series on Tuesday in The Bronx. After an emotional and wild Subway Series, it would have been easy for the Bombers to come out slow in Game 1. But Yankees starter Will Warren did the opposite, setting another career high in strikeouts with ten in 5.2 innings.

Warren fired 5.2 innings against the Rangers without allowing a run, thanks to a huge assist from Mark Leiter Jr. The 26-year-old starter left the game with the bases loaded, and Leiter struck out Joc Pederson to end the threat. Before that, Warren was sensational, allowing just five hits. His ten strikeouts broke the career high he set in his last start.

Warren hurled five innings of two-run ball against the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday, May 14. He struck out nine in that game, which the Yankees won on a late-inning Aaron Judge homer. And neither of these is his best start in May, as he started the West Coast road trip with 7.1 innings of one-run ball against the Athletics.

Warren was a part of the Yankees' problems in April, posting a 5.63 ERA in his first six starts of the season. Carlos Carrasco was worse, so he went to the minors. But the younger starter needed to prove himself in the big leagues before meeting the same fate. Maybe that was the wake-up call he needed, as he has given them a chance to win in three straight starts.

The Yankees have needed Warren to step up this season amid all of their starting pitching injuries. Gerrit Cole is out for the year, Luis Gil is still nursing a lat injury, and Marcus Stroman has been out a month. If he maintains this form, it will be nearly impossible to send him down when the injuries lighten up.