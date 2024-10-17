The New York Yankees are reportedly weighing a major change involving Giancarlo Stanton and their batting lineup ahead of Thursday’s Game 3 of the ALCS against the Cleveland Guardians. After having Austin Wells in the cleanup spot for the past few weeks and through the early rounds of the playoffs, manager Aaron Boone may now be considering a different approach.

Stanton is expected to be moved up to the cleanup spot, according to YES Network announcer Michael Kay. This adjustment would position Stanton to capitalize on the strong on-base performances of Aaron Judge and Juan Soto, who would bat ahead of him in the lineup.

Giancarlo Stanton playing solid minutes for the New York Yankees

The Yankees outfielder has played a pivotal role in the Yankees' postseason run, belting two home runs in crucial moments. In 26 plate appearances, he's slashing .304/.385/.652, with five RBIs, a low 7.7% strikeout rate, an 11.5% walk rate, and an outstanding 183 wRC+.

This version of Stanton is reminiscent of his MVP form, providing top-tier production in the middle of the Yankees' order. After a regular season where he hit just .233 with a 31.2% strikeout rate, his resurgence has been striking.

Stanton boasts a career .987 OPS in the postseason, solidifying his place as one of the most dominant power hitters in MLB playoff history, second only to Babe Ruth in home runs per playoff at-bat. Recently, he delivered an impressive performance against the Kansas City Royals, hitting .375/.444/.688 with a clutch home run and four RBIs.

With his current performance, Boone may find it impossible to overlook Stanton, making a lineup adjustment seem likely.

Gleyber Torres has also been outstanding at the plate in the postseason. The 27-year-old is hitting .292/.433/.500 with one home run, three RBIs, and a 170 wRC+, further solidifying his value in the Yankees' lineup during their playoff run.

The Yankees continued struggles with runners in scoring position

On the other hand, the Yankees' struggles with runners in scoring position have been a recurring issue, with Austin Wells contributing significantly to the problem. He's slashing a disappointing .083/.154/.083 this postseason, paired with a 38.5% strikeout rate.

As Stanton's reduced strikeouts have come alongside Wells' struggles, manager Aaron Boone appears ready to move Wells out of the cleanup spot in search of better production.

With left-hander Matthew Boyd set to start for the Guardians on Thursday, it’s likely that Jose Trevino will take over catching duties for the Yankees. Kay hinted at this potential switch, which aligns with the team’s typical approach against left-handed pitchers, aiming to optimize their matchups at the plate.

New York's catchers, Austin Wells and Jose Trevino, have both faced challenges in controlling the running game, as neither has shown exceptional arm strength or a quick release to effectively thwart base stealers.

Though the Yankees have been securing wins, altering the lineup during the playoffs always carries a degree of risk. Still, with Stanton in top form and Wells continuing to struggle, Boone appears willing to take that chance, aiming to maximize production from his hottest players at a critical time.