The New York Yankees beat the Kansas City Royals 3-2 in a crucial Game 3 ALDS victory on Wednesday night. Designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton carried the team offensively, producing three of its four hits, with a homer, two RBI, and a stolen base.

Stanton now has one request for his team, via MLB.com's Bryan Hoch.

“We need to wrap it up tomorrow,” Stanton said.

With the narrow victory at Kauffman Stadium, the Yankees are now up 2-1 in the series and can eliminate the Royals with a victory on Thursday night. Ace hurler Gerrit Cole is on the bump for New York, while right-hander Michael Wacha will start for Kansas City.

Stanton, who brought a .250/319/.596 slash line with 11 homers and 25 RBI in 29 playoff games for the Yankees prior to Wednesday night, spoke on his penchant for October magic, via SNY.

“This is what I came here for,” Stanton said. “You're not always gonna be successful here, but you just gotta keep working and put yourself in the best opportunity.”

New York relied heavily on Stanton and its bullpen on Wednesday, which tossed 4.1 scoreless innings in relief of Clarke Schmidt.

Will the Yankees honor Stanton's request?

Yankees can't rely solely on Giancarlo Stanton

While New York got bailed out by Stanton and its bullpen in Game 3, it's not a long-term formula for success. The safest path to victory on Thursday is a balanced offensive effort, with Cole pitching deep into the game.

Team captain and superstar Aaron Judge needs a big playoff game at some point. Through the first three games, the AL single-season home run record-holder has just one hit and one run scored. The Yankees can ill-afford a slump from him at this time of year.

If Stanton continues playing this well, though, he could get himself enshrined in Monument Park.