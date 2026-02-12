The New York Yankees opened spring training with a significant update on Gerrit Cole. The news could shape their early-season outlook. Manager Aaron Boone offered encouraging details as the ace continues his recovery from March 2025 elbow surgery. The procedure included an internal brace. The organization has remained optimistic throughout the winter. This latest development offers the most evident indication yet that Cole’s recovery is trending in the right direction.

Team officials have emphasized patience, prioritizing long-term durability while carefully increasing intensity as he advances through each rehabilitation milestone.

Cole missed the entire 2025 season following the operation but has already completed several bullpen sessions. He conducted those throwing sessions near his California home before officially reporting to camp. According to Boone, the rehabilitation process has progressed without setbacks.

The Yankees now expect the former two-time MLB strikeout leader to begin live batting practice within the next few weeks.

The Athletic’s Brendan Kuty shared Boone’s remarks on the 35-year-old veteran pitcher’s injury recovery to his official X (formerly known as Twitter) account as pitchers and catchers report to camp across the league this week.

Gerrit Cole has already thrown "a number" of bullpen sessions near his home in Cali, and he's scheduled to start live BPs in a couple weeks, Boone says. Boone didn't rule out spring training game action for Cole near the end of camp. #Yankees — Brendan Kuty 🧟‍♂️ (@BrendanKutyNJ) February 11, 2026

Boone’s remarks suggest a steady, potentially accelerated progression for Cole. While he is not expected to be ready for Opening Day, the possibility of appearing in a Grapefruit League game late in camp reflects meaningful progress in his recovery timeline.

The Yankees’ rotation navigated prolonged uncertainty last season without its ace. A return in late May or early June would bring immediate stability and leadership to the staff. Facing hitters in live batting practice marks a critical checkpoint in his recovery. It also provides real hope as the spring progresses.

For now, the organization continues to monitor his workload and recovery response carefully. Still, this update removes a layer of doubt. If the current trajectory continues, Cole’s return could arrive sooner than anticipated, strengthening New York’s postseason aspirations before the summer stretch begins and restoring the staff’s competitive edge atop the American League.