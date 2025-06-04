The New York Yankees seemingly never stop pursuing big-name batters. According to Jeff Passan, the next high-quality position player who they could chase is Brandon Lowe. This is a somewhat interesting proposition, considering the Yankees' big-ticket trade last year was to bring in Jazz Chisholm Jr., an electric player who is just now returning from injury. So, why could a Lowe-to-New York trade make sense for these two teams?

Yankees' trade proposal for Brandon Lowe

Yankees receive: Brandon Lowe

Rays receive: Chase Hampton (Yankees No. 7), Cam Schlittler (Yankees. No. 10)

The Yankees have a deep roster, as they always seem to. That won't stop them from making moves and adding to the roster, though. The outfield doesn't need help, as Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Jasson Dominguez, and Trent Grisham are already competing for innings out there.

At first glance, the infield seems to have plenty of talent between Chisholm, Paul Goldschmidt, DJ LeMahieu, Oswald Peraza, Anthony Volpe, and Oswaldo Cabrera, too. However, the Yankees could use a boost in the infield, both because they have struggled with injuries there this season and because they could use improvement in the batter's box.

Lowe could come in and make an impact at second base, which would allow Chisholm to move back over to third base, which is where he played after the Yankees traded for him and made a run to the World Series last year. LeMahieu and Cabrera are probably best in reserve roles at this point in time.

While the Yankees could use some more bullpen arms, the addition of Lowe would help their offense a lot. The Tampa Bay Rays' star has regressed since his 2019 All-Star appearance and 2021 39-home run season, but he would still be an upgrade to New York's lineup. They could make this trade without moving any of their top prospects.

The Yankees' 37 wins only trail the Detroit Tigers in the American League, but if New York can get back to the World Series, then they will need all of the help that they can get. The Los Angeles Dodgers are a juggernaut, and the San Diego Padres, Chicago Cubs, and Philadelphia Phillies are all winning a lot of games, too.

Would the Rays trade Brandon Lowe?

Inner divisional trades are rare to begin with, and the Rays are above .500 in arguably the best division in baseball, so it seems a little bit unlikely that they'd be sellers ahead of the MLB trade deadline. Even so, they operated as sellers last season, and the team has always thrives at evaluating young talent and developing prospects. Perhaps there are players in the Yankees' system who they'd covet.

Another reason that the Rays would consider this move is because Lowe has just one more club option year on his contract, and the Rays have some young middle infielders ready to make an impact in the big leagues. Junior Caminero is already making an impact at third base, but he could play second, and Carson Williams is a shortstop waiting in AAA for a chance.

Lowe is on the wrong side of 30 years old, and he has already been regressing for a few years now. By moving him, the Rays would open up a spot in their lineup that could go to a younger player. Even so, a deal with the devil, which the rival Yankees are, seems unlikely for Tampa Bay.