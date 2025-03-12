The New York Yankees will be without their ace for the entire 2025 season. Gerrit Cole is set to have Tommy John surgery, ending his age-34 season before it even started. Now, with World Series expectations as always, the Yankees need their pitching to step up. The player who has to level up this season is Carlos Rodon.

Rodon signed a six-year, $162 million contract with the Yankees before the 2023 season. That was an injury-riddled campaign that featured an abysmal stat line. In 14 starts, he posted a 6.85 ERA with a 63 ERA+. He bounced back last year with a solid season, making 32 starts with a 3.96 ERA. But a swoon in the middle of the season and two bad playoff starts have fans scared for what could happen this season.

Rodon earned that contract with two great seasons before free agency. The 2021 season was his last with the Chicago White Sox and started with a no-hitter in his second start. 24 starts, 13 wins, and a 2.37 ERA later, he was an All-Star and finished fifth in Cy Young voting. They traded him to the San Francisco Giants, knowing they could not sign him. He was great again there, with 14 wins and a 2.88 ERA in 31 starts.

The Yankees paid for a second ace when they signed Rodon before the 2023 season. He has not been that, even when he was right last year, so far. Max Fried joined the team on a historic contract and will likely be the Opening Day starter. They have high expectations for Fried, and he must reach them too, but Rodon is back in the spot they tried to get him out of.

Cole is not the only injury to the Yankees pitching staff. Luis Gil bailed out Rodon last year and won't be around for the start of the season.

The Yankees need a great Carlos Rodon season

Rodon will likely start the second game of the Yankees season against the Milwaukee Brewers. After him, Aaron Boone will likely send out Clarke Schmidt, Marcus Stroman, and either Carlos Carrasco or prospect Will Warren. That puts into perspective just how important Rodon is. Schmidt could be a solid starter for this team but their depth is questionable to say the least.

When Rodon had that great season with the White Sox in 2021, they won 93 games and the American League Central. He had the best ERA on a team that was led offensively by Jose Abreu and Tim Anderson. With Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger leading this group, they can have another great season if Rodon is great.

He was far from the only great pitcher on that team, as Lance Lynn joined him with a bWAR over 5.0. Lucas Giolitio and Dylan Cease were great too, so there was not a ton of pressure on Rodon. With the Bronx lights shining brightly, he will have to meet the moment this season.

Outside of the starting rotation, Devin Williams has a ton of pressure on him. The Yankees traded Nestor Cortes Jr and prospect Caleb Durbin to snag Williams from the Brewers. He is one of the best closers in the league in the regular season but has struggled in the playoffs. Without Cole to go deep into games this year, more pressure will be put on the bullpen. Williams was brought in to close the door and he has to do it effectively.