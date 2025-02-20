The New York Yankees have already dealt with some injuries this spring training. Giancarlo Stanton's opening day is in jeopardy due to issues in both elbows and Austin Wells just took his first swings. The most recent one was Clarke Schmidt, who was dealing with a “cranky back” that was never officially designated as an injury. Schmidt told MLB.com's Bryan Hoch that there is no need to worry.

“Clarke Schmidt (stiff back) confirmed he is scheduled to throw a bullpen session tomorrow. He expects to be pitching in games soon and has no concerns about being ready for Opening Day,” Hoch reported.

This is a big relief for the Yankees even though they have a lot of pitching depth. Marcus Stroman has been talked about in trade rumors ever since they signed Max Fried this offseason. Schmidt being on track for Opening Day is huge for Stroman's trade market, especially with him pitching Friday's spring training opener.

The Yankees should be looking at any other pitching injuries to find a Stroman trade partner. The most significant one so far is Frankie Montas with the Mets. But considering Stroman's history in Queens and the newly-ignited rivalry between the two teams, that deal is unlikely.

Clarke Schmidt is very important to the Yankees

The Yankees added Max Fried this offseason but did lose 2 starting pitchers in high-profile acquisitions. They dealt Nestor Cortes Jr to the Brewers for Devin Williams and Cody Poteet to the Cubs for Cody Bellinger. That put pressure on Schmidt to improve on his abbreviated 2024 season. In just 16 starts in an injury-shortened season, he posted a 2.85 ERA and struck out 93 batters.

The top three in the Yankees rotation is among the most expensive in the league. Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodón, and Max Fried will make a combined $78.33 million this season. Schmidt and Luis Gil will make less than $5 million combined as the fourth and fifth starters. Developing young pitchers helps save the team money and spread that money to other parts of the roster. So if Schmidt or Gil are bad or injured, they will need to trade for another expensive starter.

All eyes will be on Schmidt whenever he makes his spring training debut. But on Friday, the attention will be on Marcus Stroman, as he tries out for an unlikely fifth-starter role and showcases for teams looking for a trade. That first game is against the Rays at 1:05 p.m.