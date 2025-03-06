MLB insider Jon Heyman recently provided an injury update on New York Yankees star Giancarlo Stanton, via Bleacher Report.

“Right now there is no timetable…. All they’ll say for now is that those elbow injuries and he’s (Stanton) got both elbows injured right now,” Heyman said. “He’s got tendon issues in both elbows. They are saying it’s like tennis elbow, I don’t think he plays tennis. I think it comes from swinging that bat and swinging it as hard as he can.

“He clearly has a tendinitis problem that’s going to cost them many weeks. They haven’t said yet, but I’m hearing it might be a couple of months, might even be more. They have not said anything yet.”

Heyman said Stanton could miss a “couple of months,” which would obviously be far from ideal. However, there is no specific injury timeline for his return at the moment.

Bryan Hoch of MLB.com later provided an update from Yankees general manager Brian Cashman.

“Giancarlo Stanton had a second round of PRP injections in New York and is expected to rejoin the Yankees this weekend, according to Brian Cashman, though he said Stanton won’t be able to do much in terms of baseball activities,” Hoch wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Stanton's injury trouble is concerning. The fact that he is expected to join the Yankees soon is promising, but it remains to be seen when the slugger will begin participating in baseball activities once again. Stanton will likely begin the season on the injured list, and it is uncertain when he will make his 2025 debut.

New York is certainly hopeful that the veteran can impact the ball club at some point this season. The Yankees will continue to monitor and provide updates on Giancarlo Stanton's injury status as they are made available.