The Philadelphia Phillies are 39-29 after a 7-2 win over the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday. Jesus Luzardo's gem won the game for Philadelphia, bringing them within five games of the New York Mets in the National League East. The Phillies, however, face a increased amount of pressure to address their flaws. The one weak position on the team is their outfield, and with players like Luis Robert Jr., Jarren Duran, and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. on the trade market, an upgrade from Brandon Marsh could be just one deal away.

68 games into the season, the Phillies are one of the best offensive teams in the season. However, Marsh is one of the few weak points when it comes to his combination of contact and power. His numbers are around career-low levels after two months of the season. Some of his struggles could be attributed to injury, including an elbow issue that held him out of Philadelphia's game on Wednesday However, the Phillies have little room for error this season after a disappointing exit in last year's postseason.

Philadelphia has the motivation to make a move, but their trove of assets is not as deep as their peers. If a team shopping an outfielder receives a deal from multiple teams, it is likely that the Phillies' offer won't be the best one on the table. However, Preston Mattingly has pulled off some big deals at the deadline throughout his career. If he can put one last blockbuster together, he could propel his team to their first World Series title since 2008.

One of Philadelphia's areas of focus could be their outfield, which will have an active market. However, Robert Jr. is one name that the Phillies should avoid trading for this summer.

Why shouldn't the Phillies trade for Luis Robert Jr.?

Robert Jr. is one of the biggest names on the trade market this season. The Chicago White Sox outfielder has heard his name thrown around in rumors for the past few seasons, for good reason. He is one of few players in the league with a Gold Glove and Silver Slugger award on their resume. However, the 27-year-old carries some concerns with him in 2025 that were not there in past seasons. For example, the jump in overall talent from the American League Central to the National League East is a big one, which could be jarring for Robert Jr..

While the jump in pressure and talent is a big one, Robert Jr.'s numbers so far this season are a red flag. Through 59 games with Chicago, Robert Jr. is slashing .184/.269/.304. All of those would be career-lows by a wide margin if he is unable to rebound. For a team looking to add him because of what he can do at the plate, Philadelphia could decide to ride out Marsh's rough stretch instead of sacrificing assets. If he was doing well in the field, things would be different, but Robert Jr. is only slightly above league average defensively.

If he were to join the Phillies at the deadline, Robert Jr. would be under the most pressure of his career. The former All-Star would have the best supporting cast he has ever had, but fans in Philadelphia expect excellence. If he did not get off to a good start with his new team, the fans could turn on him quickly, distracting him from settling back in and finding his swing at the plate.

Who should the Phillies trade for at the deadline?

While Robert Jr. might not be the best fit on the Phillies, Mattingly has plenty of other options. Duran and Gurriel Jr. are players with a much higher floor than Robert Jr., even if they can't reach the same level as he can. Teams looking for help in the outfield will inquire about the price tag of both. While the Arizona Diamondbacks will be more willing to part with Gurriel Jr., they will still ask a lot in return.

Duran was the All-Star Game MVP last season, but now finds himself fighting for playing time in a crowded Red Sox outfield. Roman Anthony and Cedanne Rafaela have arrived in the major leagues, giving Alex Cora some tough decisions to make with his depth chart. Because Boston has so many options, Mattingly could try to pry the All-Star away from the Red Sox by arguing that their future does not include him. If that doesn't work, asking about Rafaela's availability couldn't hurt.

The Phillies have one of the more talented rosters in the league. However, they have fallen short in past seasons, walking away from the NL playoffs disappointed over the last decade. The pressure builds more and more each season as the team tries to get past the Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers. Making the right move at the deadline could help them do just that, bringing them one step closer to a World Series title.