The Philadelphia Phillies have never been a franchise short on passion, and their fan base is famously demanding. In 2025, with World Series aspirations and a roster built to win now, patience is in especially short supply. While the Phillies have enjoyed some bright spots, a handful of players have already tested the limits of fan tolerance. Whether due to prolonged slumps, off-field issues, or underwhelming returns on massive contracts, Alec Bohm, Jose Alvarado, and Trea Turner have all found themselves in the crosshairs of frustrated Phillies fans.

Alec Bohm: From Breakout Hope to Benching Rumors

Alec Bohm’s journey with the Phillies has been a rollercoaster, but the start to his 2025 campaign was a new low. Through his first 14 games, Bohm managed just 9 hits in 60 at-bats (.150 average), with a league-worst OPS of .331 and only one extra-base hit. The lack of power and run production was glaring, he didn’t hit his first home run until early May, and by then, the calls for his benching or even trading had reached a fever pitch.

Fan frustration was palpable across social media and at Citizens Bank Park. Many questioned if Bohm was mentally equipped to handle the pressure of Philadelphia, with some suggesting the team should have moved on from him in the offseason. His struggles at the plate were compounded by defensive shortcomings, as his advanced fielding metrics remained in the negative, and he posted a -0.3 dWAR.

Manager Rob Thomson attempted to take some pressure off Bohm by dropping him in the lineup and giving him occasional rest. While Bohm has shown flashes of improvement, stringing together a hitting streak and finally breaking through with a home run, many fans remain skeptical. They remember his hot first half in 2024 and wonder if that was the exception rather than the rule. Unless Bohm finds consistency both offensively and defensively, the murmurs about his future in Philadelphia will only grow louder.

Jose Alvarado: Suspension Leaves a Gaping Void

The Phillies’ bullpen has long been a source of anxiety, but Jose Alvarado was supposed to be the exception in 2025. After early-season struggles from other relievers, Alvarado stepped in as the closer and delivered seven saves with a 2.70 ERA, a 29.8% strikeout rate, and a career-best 4.8% walk rate. His dominance was a rare stabilizing force in an otherwise shaky bullpen.

That all came crashing down in mid-May, when Alvarado was handed an 80-game suspension for testing positive for exogenous testosterone, a violation of MLB’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. Not only will Alvarado miss half the regular season, but he is also ineligible for the postseason, a devastating blow for a team with championship ambitions.

The reaction from fans was swift and unforgiving. Alvarado’s absence leaves the Phillies scrambling for answers in late-inning situations, and his suspension casts a shadow over his previously impressive numbers. While team officials expressed disappointment and vowed to move forward, fans are left to wonder how the bullpen will hold up in high-leverage moments without their best reliever. For a franchise that has invested heavily in winning now, Alvarado’s suspension feels like a betrayal, and frustration with him is running high.

Trea Turner: Superstar Contract, Superstar Scrutiny

When the Phillies signed Trea Turner to a $300 million contract, expectations were sky-high. Turner’s combination of speed, power, and defensive prowess made him the crown jewel of the Phillies’ infield. But his first season in Philadelphia was rocky, marked by slumps at the plate and defensive miscues, and he became a frequent target for boos at Citizens Bank Park.

To their credit, Phillies fans famously rallied around Turner with a standing ovation in August 2023, hoping to spark a turnaround. Turner responded with a heartfelt gesture, buying billboards across the city to thank the fans. Still, the goodwill has its limits. Even in 2025, Turner has endured extended homerless stretches and streaky production. While he’s shown signs of heating up, batting .359 over a recent 21-game stretch, his inconsistency has left some fans questioning whether he’s living up to his contract.

For a player of Turner’s stature, anything less than All-Star production is seen as a disappointment, especially when the team is fighting for every win in a competitive National League. The pressure is relentless, and while Turner’s talent is undeniable, the patience of Phillies fans is not. Another prolonged slump or costly error could quickly reignite the frustration that has simmered beneath the surface since his arrival.

Philadelphia is a city that demands results, and the 2025 Phillies are under the microscope like never before. Alec Bohm’s inconsistency, Jose Alvarado’s suspension, and Trea Turner’s superstar scrutiny have all tested the resolve of a fan base hungry for a championship. For these three, the margin for error is razor-thin, and unless fortunes change soon, they’ll continue to bear the brunt of Philadelphia’s notorious impatience.