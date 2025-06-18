The Philadelphia Phillies are 43-30 heading into Wednesday's game against the Miami Marlins. While Rob Thomson wants to lead his team to wins in the short-term, his team has larger goals. However, Jose Alvarado's suspension has thrown a wrench into the Phillies plans. With the Major League Baseball trade deadline just over a month away, Philadelphia needs to address a weak bullpen if they want to contend. Two names have emerged as potential targets this summer: Kyle Finnegan and Jake Bird.

Bird is one of the few bright spots on a Colorado Rockies team that is historically bad. Before Wednesday's action, the 29-year-old has navigated through 40 1/3 innings to the tune of a 2.23 ERA. His 2025 season is even more impressive when considering that half of his games are played in the most hitter-friendly ballpark in the league.

Philadelphia could bring him in to help them now, but his three years of club control after this season could see Bird on the Phillies roster for the foreseeable future, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.

Finnegan, on the other hand, brings in a skillset very similar to that of Jordan Romano. After an All-Star appearance in 2024, the 33-year-old is backing it up this year. He has 18 saves and a 3.21 ERA before Wednesday's game against the Rockies.

The Washington Nationals are out of the conversation for a playoff spot in the National League. Finnegan's performance has teams across the league interested in bringing him in at the halfway point in the season.

Without Alvarado available, Thomson's best reliever is Taijuan Walker. The former starter has an ERA of 3.54, but just one hold out of the bullpen so far. Despite that, the Phillies remain one of the best team's in the league, even amid drama between Thomson and one of his stars.

Philadelphia is in hot pursuit of the New York Mets in the NL East. Both teams want to go on a deep postseason run after disappointing exits in 2024. Bringing in Finnegan or Bird could give Thomson what he needs to help the Phillies unlock their full potential.