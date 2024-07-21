The MLB trade deadline is quickly approaching, and all eyes are going to be on the league-leading Philadelphia Phillies to see what moves they end up making. Even though their 62-36 record is tops in the league, the Phillies have several areas of need to address at the deadline, and it could end up being the difference between winning the World Series or coming up short again.

One area of need for the Phils is their bullpen, as evidenced in their first game back from the All-Star break when Jose Alvarado blew a one-run lead against the Pittsburgh Pirates. That has led Philadelphia to take a look at Miami Marlins closer Tanner Scott, who is widely expected to be the best reliever available on the trade market.

“The best reliever available on the market, executives say, is Marlins closer Tanner Scott. Scott is yielding a 1.34 ERA and has struck out 45 batters in 40 ⅓ innings. The Phillies are keeping a close eye on Scott with closer Jose Alvarado’s recent struggles (4.35 ERA) and badly want another late-inning reliever.” – Bob Nightengale, USA Today

Tanner Scott could be a huge boost to the Phillies bullpen

While the Marlins have been awful this season, that hasn't been the case for Scott, who has been one of the best closers in the game. Scott's strong numbers (6-5, 1.30 ERA, 15 SV, 46 K, 1.03 WHIP) helped him earn the first All-Star selection of his career, and with Miami looking to add as many assets as possible at the deadline, you can bet they are going to do whatever they can to flip him for a pretty penny.

The Phillies could certainly use an upgrade at their closer position, as Alvarado hasn't exactly been a lock down option at the back of the bullpen this season (1-4, 4.35 ERA, 13 SV, 41 K, 1.25 WHIP). If Philly is serious about their title quest this season, having a more reliable closer to shut down their opponents late in games is a necessity.

Scott is surely going to cost whichever team acquires him quite a bit, but that may be a price Philadelphia is willing to pay given how good he's been, and their current closer situation with Alvarado. As the deadline draws closer and closer, it will be worth watching the Phillies to see if they can acquire Scott, or any reliever for that matter, to come in and help shore up their bullpen.