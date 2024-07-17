The Philadelphia Phillies are absolutely rolling this season, sitting at the top of the big leagues with an impressive 62-34 record. They're also 8.5 games ahead of the Atlanta Braves in the National League East, which isn't exactly a common occurrence in recent years.

But, that doesn't mean the Phillies aren't open to potentially adding a reinforcement or two at the upcoming trade deadline. The ball club is reportedly interested in Chicago White Sox veteran Tommy Pham, as reported by Jon Heyman of the New York Post. The Royals are also eyeing him.

Philly could use some more outfield help and Pham is capable of playing both left field and center field. The 36-year-old is no stranger to being moved at the deadline. That's what happened last year when the New York Mets traded him to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

In 60 games in 2024, Pham is hitting .264 with four home runs and 16 RBI. He's missed quite a bit of time due to injuries. The White Sox are expected to be sellers by July 30th and Pham would be of help to numerous teams, including the Phillies.

Also, Philadelphia just parted ways with Whit Merrifield, who was one of their options in left. Pham may be an upgrade given his ability to swing it consistently against righties and lefties.

Phillies looking like World Series contender

The Phillies have been in the postseason mix over the last couple of years as a Wild Card team. This year, they could have a target on their backs en route to a potential World Series if the second half goes smoothly.

Rob Thomson's group is truly elite in all areas. They're top-five in nearly every major offensive category while compiling a 3.41 ERA as a staff. That ranks second in the MLB. Essentially all of their starting pitchers have ERAs under three. Remarkable.

Adding Pham to the mix not only makes sense because of the fit but also due to his salary. He's only making $3 million this season and Pham is still owed over $1 million. It wouldn't hurt the Phillies much.

Sure, he may not be an everyday player, but Pham is experienced, reliable, and versatile. He'd be a great depth piece for Philadelphia in their pursuit of a championship. And to be honest, Pham came so close to winning it all last year with the Diamondbacks. You'd have to imagine he's hungry for another shot at the Fall Classic.

It will be interesting to see what the Phillies do at the deadline.