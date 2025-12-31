As the New England Patriots take on the Miami Dolphins in a Week 18 clash, the team has no doubt experienced an abundance of success led by quarterback Drake Maye, who could very well be on his way to winning the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award. With many considering the Patriots quarterback to be the top spot for MVP, as said, the label that Cam Newton has given the 23-year-old could make fans do a double-take.

On Newton's show “4th & 1,” he would talk about Maye and say that he is a “game manager,” making a comparison to how he's playing this season compared to last year. Newton would go as far as to say that he's played the same, but last year, a “head coach was fired,” referring to Jerod Mayo, who would eventually be replaced by Mike Vrabel.

“Game manager. You want to know why? Also, talking about descriptions of tier one, tier two, tier three. Drake Maye is well and capable, has all the upside and skill set, but last year, this was the same Drake Maye, and under his players' stats, a head coach was fired,” Newton said.

“Does Jerod Mayo have a job right now? Offensive Coordinator was Alex Van Pelt,” Newton continued. “Is he an offensive coordinator anywhere in this league? Now insert Mike Vrabel. Now insert a dynamic play caller in Josh McDaniels. The system is right. So I can’t just sit up here and say Drake Maye is a game changer right now because we’ve only had one season of dynamic play.”

Maye has thrown for 4,203 yards to go along with 30 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 16 games, compared to last season, when he recorded 2,276 yards with 15 touchdowns and 15 picks in 13 contests.