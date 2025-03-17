Trade rumors have been running rampant regarding San Diego Padres pitcher Dylan Cease with Opening Day right around the corner. Although there is speculation that a deal will come to fruition, word around the league is multiple teams are potentially interested in the 29-year-old pitcher, including the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Phillies were recently added to the list of teams the Padres are rumored to be “scouting” amid the Cease buzz, according to Pat Ragazzo of Sports Illustrated. Ragazzo lists multiple organizations and then shares that the Phillies are a team that has “yet to be revealed.”

“Among the teams the Padres have been scouting due to Cease interest include: the [New York] Mets, Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays, Boston Red Sox, Baltimore Orioles, Tampa Bay Rays, Chicago Cubs, and a team that has yet to be revealed in the Philadelphia Phillies, per league sources.”

There's some speculation the Padres will not trade Dylan Cease as the club believes they are contenders in the National League. Despite that, rumors do claim that the Padres have been gauging the interest of the teams listed above.

The Phillies already improved the pitching rotation this offseason after striking a deal with the Miami Marlins for star pitcher Jesus Luzardo. He joins a loaded rotation including Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, Ranger Suarez, and Cristopher Sanchez. Additionally, top prospect Andrew Painter is expected to be called up to the big leagues at some point this season.

Adding Dylan Cease to the mix would likely put the Phillies' rotation over the top. After playing for the Chicago White Sox for five seasons, the veteran pitcher continued his consistency in San Diego in 2024. He finished the campaign with a 3.47 ERA and a 1.067 WHIP while recording 224 strikeouts through 189.1 innings. It was also the fourth consecutive year in which Cease started in 32 or more games.

The Phillies hope for bigger and better things in 2025 after failing to win a World Series since the 2008 season. Philadelphia has made the postseason three consecutive years now with its last World Series appearance coming in 2022 after suffering a 4-2 series loss to the Houston Astros. The club was bounced out in the NLDS last season by the New York Mets in four games.