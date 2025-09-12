The Philadelphia Phillies are in the middle of a two-team race for the top seed in the National League. Thanks to a dominant stretch from Kyle Schwarber, Rob Thomson's squad is looking good ahead of the playoffs. The Phillies even added former Boston Red Sox starter Walker Buehler to bolster their rotation. However, Jose Alvarado and Matt Manning had to move to make space.

The Red Sox let Buehler go after he failed to overcome a slow start to the season. Thomson and Philadelphia jumped at the chance to bring him in, adding Buehler to a pitching staff that needs him. However, the team ran into the issue of having too many players on the roster. In order to accommodate the addition, the Phillies decided to designate starting pitcher Matt Manning for assignment.

Alvarado, who is finally back after a lengthy suspension, is now on the injured list. The reliever hopes to be back before the postseason begins. For now, Buehler's introduction to and integration with the pitching staff is the team's main concern. Philadelphia announced the roster moves on its social media page, setting the stage for Buehler moving forward.

“The Phillies selected the contract of RHP Walker Buehler (No. 31) from Lehigh Valley (AAA),” the post said. “To make room on the 28-man roster, LHP José Alvarado was placed on the 15-day IL (retro to 9/11) with a left forearm strain & to make room on the 40-man roster, RHP Matt Manning was DFA’d.”

Philadelphia hopes that Buehler left his struggles in Boston as it prepares for a playoff run. Schwarber is confident in the Phillies' championship aspirations this season, and another effective starter could be what takes the team over the hump. For now, Philadelphia will get a look at Buehler as he tries to take advantage of the rest of the regular season.