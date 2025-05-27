The Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves are playing the first game of a three-game set on Tuesday night in Atlanta, but one of the biggest stars on the field was quickly knocked out. During the bottom of the first inning, Phillies star Bryce Harper left the game after he was hit on the arm by a pitch by Braves starter Spencer Strider.

Bryce Harper was removed from the game after being hit by a pitch in the right elbow pic.twitter.com/mRjQUMrvQ0 — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) May 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

Harper immediately went to the ground holding his right elbow area and stayed there for a minute before being taken down to the clubhouse. He was replaced on the bases by Edmundo Sosa.

It remains to be seen just how severe the injury is, but Harper is done for the night at the very least. Hopefully it's nothing serious and the former MVP is able to get back in the lineup for the rest of this critical series in the NL East.

The Phillies have been on fire lately, so losing Harper will put a damper on some of that momentum. However, they have built themselves a cushion that should allow them to survive if he is forced to miss a short period of time.

Heading into this series with Atlanta, the Phillies have the best record in Major League Baseball and are 1.5 games clear of the New York Mets in the division. The Mets have steadied themselves after a short losing streak, so the two should be set to battle it out over the course of the summer.

On the other side, this is a big series for the Braves as well. They come into this series at just 25-27, a disappointing mark considering the expectations that this team has coming into each season. However, they just got Strider and Ronald Acuna Jr. back from injury, so Atlanta could be poised to make a run.

The Phillies will be hoping that Harper doesn't have to miss too much time, as he is still one of the best hitters in baseball when he is on the diamond. This season, he has eight home runs and 33 RBIs, so Philly would be missing a big bat if he is forced to sit out.