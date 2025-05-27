The Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves are playing the first game of a three-game set on Tuesday night in Atlanta, but one of the biggest stars on the field was quickly knocked out. During the bottom of the first inning, Phillies star Bryce Harper left the game after he was hit on the arm by a pitch by Braves starter Spencer Strider.

Harper immediately went to the ground holding his right elbow area and stayed there for a minute before being taken down to the clubhouse. He was replaced on the bases by Edmundo Sosa.

It remains to be seen just how severe the injury is, but Harper is done for the night at the very least. Hopefully it's nothing serious and the former MVP is able to get back in the lineup for the rest of this critical series in the NL East.

Article Continues Below
Related Philadelphia Phillies News
Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jose Alvarado (46) reacts after retiring the side against the Atlanta Braves during the eighth inning at Truist Park.
Phillies rumors: $72 million fix suggested to replace ‘selfish’ Jose AlvaradoBenedetto Vitale ·
angels, taylor ward
1 player Los Angeles Angels must trade before 2025 deadlineGarrett Kerman ·
Athletics manager Mark Kotsay (right) argues with home plate umpire Roberto Ortiz after being ejected from the game against the Philadelphia Phillies during the seventh inning at Sutter Health Park.
Mark Kotsay receives 1st Athletics ejection in SacramentoBrayden Haena ·
Philadelphia Phillies Brandon Marsh (16) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a run on a hit by Bryce Harper (not pictured) against the Athletics during the seventh inning at Sutter Health Park.
The moment that sparked Phillies’ comeback vs. A’s to extend winning streakTroy Finnegan ·
Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola (27) throws a pitch during the first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Citizens Bank Park.
Phillies’ Aaron Nola injury setback brings concernMalik Brown ·
Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner (7) hits a single against the Athletics during the eighth inning at Sutter Health Park.
Trea Turner blasts leadoff HR in Phillies win vs. AthleticsBrayden Haena ·

The Phillies have been on fire lately, so losing Harper will put a damper on some of that momentum. However, they have built themselves a cushion that should allow them to survive if he is forced to miss a short period of time.

Heading into this series with Atlanta, the Phillies have the best record in Major League Baseball and are 1.5 games clear of the New York Mets in the division. The Mets have steadied themselves after a short losing streak, so the two should be set to battle it out over the course of the summer.

On the other side, this is a big series for the Braves as well. They come into this series at just 25-27, a disappointing mark considering the expectations that this team has coming into each season. However, they just got Strider and Ronald Acuna Jr. back from injury, so Atlanta could be poised to make a run.

The Phillies will be hoping that Harper doesn't have to miss too much time, as he is still one of the best hitters in baseball when he is on the diamond. This season, he has eight home runs and 33 RBIs, so Philly would be missing a big bat if he is forced to sit out.