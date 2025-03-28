Though the 2025 MLB season just officially opened up, one member of the Philadelphia Phillies is already on the proverbial trade block in third baseman Alec Bohm.

Now granted, there have been rumors of a Bohm deal since the 2024 MLB season ended, with his name a popular one during the winter, but as the season has geared back up, the concept of the former first-round pick finishing out the season elsewhere has remained a hot topic.

And yet, in the opinion of his teammate Bryce Harper, those rumors aren't getting in the way of the task at hand, as the players in the Phillies dugout remain fans of Bohm.

“He had a possibility of going somewhere else,” Harper said via USA Today. “A lot of guys in here — including myself — we love that kid over there. He plays the game hard and understands what takes, man. He just needs to not put pressure on himself too much and just have fun.”

Pitcher Zack Wheeler commented on the rumors too, noting that he's been the subject of them as well but remains a big fan of what Bohm brings to the table nonetheless.

“I've been through those also,” Wheeler noted. “Your name's out there a good bit; you think you're gone. He's here with us. He's our third baseman; he's a really good hitter; he's become a good fielder, and I'm happy to have him. He's a competitor. Just glad he's with us.”

Will Bohn end up getting traded? Maybe yes, maybe no, but for now, he's keeping his eye on the prize, which is trying to win the World Series alongside the teammates he's been playing with for three, four, or even more straight seasons.

“It's not very often you get to play three, four seasons in a row with the same group in professional sports like this,” Bohm said Thursday. “It's nice to be back here, back where I'm comfortable and familiar.”