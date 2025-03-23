The Philadelphia Phillies are gearing up for the 2025 campaign, where they are hoping to be a top playoff contender in the National League. However, the team and their fans were dealt quite a scare on Sunday morning when MLB reporter Bob Nightengale erroneously reported that their star first baseman, Bryce Harper, had died.

One of Nightengale's colleagues, Bryce Miller, a columnist for the San Diego Union-Tribune, passed away at the age of 56 due to bladder cancer. Naturally, Nightengale wanted to pay his respects to Miller on social media. Unfortunately, instead of saying Miller had passed away, Nightengale initially said that it was Harper, leading to a frenzy of replies from fans on social media.

Bob Nightengale just tried to kill off Bryce Harper pic.twitter.com/CaClgbU4ju — Kyle (@KYcodilehunter) March 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

Phillies fans take aim at Bob Nightengale over Bryce Harper mistake

It shouldn't come as much of a surprise that the replies to this post from Nightengale were flying in from fans everywhere on X, formerly Twitter. And while Nightengale did correct the error, it's clear that he's not going to live this mistake down for quite some time.

@DTSbaseball immediately came for Nightengale's head, saying, “Can we agree that Bob should not be employed?”

@Thomas_hook was baffled by Nightengale's mishap, claiming that he thought he was being trolled at first. “I checked 5 times to make sure this wasn’t a parody account and can confirm this is a real tweet.”

@PalmerDesigns_ remembered another major error from a baseball reporter, when Jon Heyman said that “Arson Judge” instead of Aaron Judge would be signing with the San Francisco Giants in free agency. Not only was Judge's first name spelt incorrectly, but he also didn't sign with the Giants, opting to re-sign with the New York Yankees instead. And yet, “this is worse than Arson Judge” in this user's eyes.

Harper is fresh off another strong season in 2024, when he posted a .285 batting average while smacking 30 home runs and racking up 87 runs batted in. And while this post from Nightengale caused some fans to be quite concerned, he is alive and well ahead of the Phillies 2025 campaign.