Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Harrison Bader left Game 1 of the NLDS against the Los Angeles Dodgers, a game they lost 5-3 on Saturday at Citizens Bank Park. Manager Rob Thomson had Nick Castellanos pinch hit for him, and it was initially reported that Bader left the game with hamstring tightness.

However, Thomson later clarified that the issue involved his left groin, which tightened while Bader was running between first and second on a Bryson Stott single. Bader is scheduled to undergo imaging to determine the extent of the injury.

Confronted with ambiguity over his status, Bader expressed optimism about his ability to return. Speaking to reporters, he said he expects to play again during the NLDS, though the imaging will provide clearer guidance (h/t Ty Daubert of the Philies Nation). For Phillies fans, this is an encouraging update given Bader’s impact since joining the team.

Before he suffered the injury, he drove in a run with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the second, helping Philadelphia score against four-time MVP Shohei Ohtani. Moments later, Bader’s defensive skills shone as he made a diving catch in the fifth, stopping Andy Pages in his tracks.

Article Continues Below

Acquired from the Minnesota Twins at the trade deadline in July, Bader has been a tour de force. In 50 games with Philadelphia, he has posted a .305/.361/.463 batting line, hitting five home runs, eleven doubles, and one triple across 194 plate appearances. Bader has continued to shine defensively, recording a +1 Fielding Run Value in center field despite primarily playing corner outfield spots in Minnesota.

Bader has been the glue holding Philadelphia together, particularly with Nick Castellanos, Max Kepler, and Johan Rojas struggling offensively. Alongside Brandon Marsh, Bader has provided stability and production on both sides of the ball, making his availability in this NLDS matchup against the defending World Series champion Dodgers crucial.

The Phillies face a challenging decision if Bader is unable to play. Brandon Marsh would likely take over center field duties full-time, with Kepler or Weston Wilson as potential backups. Johan Rojas was not included on the NLDS roster due to a left quad injury, and Triple-A call-up Justin Crawford has not been an option, given a recent concussion.

If Bader were to be forced onto the injured list, he would miss the remainder of the NLCS and would only be eligible for a World Series return.