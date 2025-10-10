The Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies are currently tied 1-1 in Game 4 of the NLDS. The contest was scoreless through six innings as Tyler Glasnow and Cristopher Sanchez turned in dominant performances. After six scoreless innings, Glasnow exited in the 7th and Philadelphia immediately scored the first run of the game. Sanchez pitched into the 7th but was removed after recording one out and allowing a couple of base runners. The Phillies turned to closer Jhoan Duran — a plan that did not exactly work to perfection.

With two outs and the bases loaded, Duran walked Mookie Betts — pushing home the game-trying run. The good news for Philadelphia is that Duran struck out the next batter, Teoscar Hernandez, to end the inning. According to Matt Gelb of The Athletic, the free-pass represented the first bases loaded walk of Duran's big league career.

The fact that Duran was able to escape the trouble with only one run scoring was impressive. Still, it was far from an ideal time for his first bases loaded walk. Betts deserves credit, however, as he held back on a number of tempting pitches in the at-bat. The veteran hitter ultimately drew the base-on-balls, earning a clutch RBI in the process.

The Dodgers led the series 2-0 at one point. Heading into Thursday's contest, the series was 2-1 after Wednesday's 8-2 Phillies win. It's still a challenging situation, but the Phillies are confident that they can complete the comeback.

The game is currently still tied and in the 9th inning. Philadelphia is hoping to avoid elimination with a crucial road victory.