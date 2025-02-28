With a 95-67 record, the Philadelphia Phillies won the National League East in 2024. If the Phillies are going to defend their division crown this year, it is critical that they keep their stars healthy and on the field. During spring training, slugger Kyle Schwarber is getting some reps at first base — which opens up several possibilities in the lineup.

“It’s only good. Right?” Schwarber said, via Todd Zolecki of MLB.com. “It’s good for me. I can do something else throughout camp. And if [Bryce] Harper does need a day off his feet, we can get him off his feet and keep left-handed bats [in the lineup], if we’re facing a righty one day. We’re able to do that. I think it’s only good to have that.”

Schwarber is entering his age-32 season and his fourth year in Philadelphia. In his Major League career, Schwarber has logged just 75 defensive innings at first base, so he isn't unfamiliar with the position. Schwarber playing some first base during the regular season could allow Bryce Harper to serve as the designated hitter and get a day off of his feet.

As Schwarber noted above, keeping both Harper and him in the lineup would keep powerful left-handed bats in the lineup to combat opposing right-handed pitching.

Harper led the Phillies in several offensive categories last season, his first full year playing first base. The 32-year-old Harper powered the Phillies with a 149 OPS+. It is imperative to the Phillies' success that Harper stays as fresh and healthy as possible.

Schwarber is an important piece of the Phillies' lineup in his own right. The left-handed batter out of Indiana University has belted 131 homers over his three seasons in Philadelphia. His strikeout numbers are high, averaging 204 whiffs per season as a Phillie. Nonetheless, Schwarber has received National League MVP votes in each season.

The Phillies will open up the 2025 regular season in the nation's capital against the Washington Nationals on Thursday, March 27.