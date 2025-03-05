Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber had an excellent season at the plate in 2024. The unlikely leadoff hitter mashed 38 home runs with 104 RBI and 110 runs scored in 150 games for Philadelphia. He produced a 137 OPS+ and 3.5 WAR as a designated hitter. Schwarber also made MLB history, setting the record for leadoff home runs with 15.

Despite his success at the plate, Schwarber continues to work on his approach, attempting to improve his swing. “The game’s only getting harder and harder and harder… Pitching has kind of evolved and you have to be able to keep evolving with it,” Schwarber explained, via MLB Network on X.

Schwarber’s adjustments for the 2025 season revolve around trying to quiet his bat down in an effort to be more accurate with his swings. In a video segment with MLB Network, Schwarber displayed his new hand placement, which takes the bat away from his chest, allowing him to begin his stance with the bat in position to start his swing. It’s a seemingly subtle change but one that he believes reduces extraneous movement and gives him more time to read a pitch.

Phillies’ slugger Kyle Schwarber continues to evolve

“I think that’s the biggest thing. Being able to feel like I’m in a strong position… And now I’m in that position, it feels like before that pitcher’s in his window… It feels like it gives me that time and that clarity with my eyes just to make my decision to swing, not swing, things like that,” Schwarber said, via MLB.

“Guys are throwing really hard, really big breaking balls now so you try to evolve, evolve, evolve,” Schwarber added.

Despite his success in the leadoff role, Schwarber will likely move back in the order this year. The Phillies are considering moving Trea Turner to the leadoff spot with Bryce Harper in the two hole. That would move Schwarber down to third or fourth in the lineup. The 11th-year veteran is also getting some reps at first base, where he could draw some spot starts to give Harper a rest.

While Schwarber had an excellent season with the Phillies in 2024, leading the team in homers, RBI and walks while coming in second in WAR and on-base percentage, he was not one of the team-record eight players who made the All-Star Game.

Philadelphia finished the 2024 regular season with the second-best record in MLB. The Phillies won the NL East and appeared at times to be the best team in baseball. But the season ended in disappointment after losing to the New York Mets in the Division Series.