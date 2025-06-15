The Philadelphia Phillies have had a solid 2025 MLB season up to this point, currently sitting at 41-29 leading into Sunday afternoon's series finale vs the Toronto Blue Jays. Still, there has been a bit of slippage as of late for the Phillies as the team looks to make sure it peaks at the right time ahead of the upcoming MLB postseason.

One area of concern for the Phillies this year has been the hitting prowess, or lack thereof, of their outfield players.

In fact, recently, MLB insider Bob Nightengale of USA Today highlighted a stat showcasing just how brutal the play of the Phillies' center field position has been this year, and also hinting at the team's possible desire to remedy that at the upcoming MLB trade deadline.

“You think the Phillies would love to find a center fielder at the deadline? Their center fielders have a .609 OPS, which would rank the lowest at the position in franchise history,” reported Nightengale.

Article Continues Below

In some respects, it's amazing that the Phillies have been able to find themselves at 12 games over the .500 mark despite the historically bad hitting from their center field players so far this year.

The Phillies are looking to break through this year and win their first World Series championship in the current era. The Phillies have come close to reaching this goal in recent years, reaching the World Series in 2022, but have lost in an earlier round of the playoffs in each year since then, causing immense frustration among the fanbase.

The Phillies currently sit 3.5 games behind the first place New York Mets in the NL East standings, but have a sizable gap between themselves and the third place Atlanta Braves.

After their series vs the Blue Jays concludes, Philadelphia will next take the field for the first game of their series vs the Miami Marlins on Monday evening at 6:40 PM ET from Miami.