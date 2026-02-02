The Philadelphia Phillies are gearing up for what they hope is a successful 2026 campaign. But before the Phillies enter spring training, an elephant in the room remains.

Outfielder Nick Castellanos is widely expected to get traded before Opening Day. The Phillies signed Adolis Garcia in free agency to play right field and have Brandon Marsh stationed in left. Top prospect Justin Crawford is expected to get a legit opportunity to compete in center.

With All-World slugger Kyler Schwarber occupying designated hitter, there is no longer a spot on the roster for Castellanos. Making $20 million, he'd likely be the most expensive fourth outfielder in the league.

While a trade seems inevitable, finding a partner is tricky. They'll want the Phillies to pick up part of Castellanos' contract. With the outfielder's deal set to expire after 2026, it's fair to wonder what his value is in the trade market. Especially is planning on releasing him before Opening Day.

The Phillies should do everything in their power to at least get something for Castellanos. Staying in the National League, the Pittsburgh Pirates serve as a perfect trade partner for the outfielder.

Phillies must trade Nick Castellanos to Pirates

Castellanos has been tied to plenty of teams throughout the offseason. Amongst them is the Pirates, who ESPN's Jesse Rogers mentioned as an intriguing possibility.

Article Continues Below

“The Pirates still need hitting, right? And Castellanos still needs a new home. How about an in-state swap with the big-spending Phillies picking up most of the contract — say $15 million of the $20 million owed to Castellanos in 2026,” Rogers wrote. “The Pirates don't even have to send anyone back in the deal. Just give them his money and watch Castellanos light up PNC Park, proving all the naysayers wrong.”

While the Phillies will take on most of Castellanos' contract in any trade, the Pirates could offer a bit of relief. Pittsburgh has the 26th-lowest payroll in baseball at just over $133 million, via Spotrac. It won't be much savings and maybe it even costs a lottery ticket prospect, but the Pirates could take on more of Castellanos' contract if necessary.

More importantly, Pittsburgh has an actual fit for Castellanos. In terms of their lineup, things will need to be shifted around. The team signed designated hitter Ryan O'Hearn in free agency and acquired outfielder Jake Magnum in a trade. With fellow outfielders Oneil Cruz and Bryan Reynolds still in place, Castellanos' addition isn't a seamless transition.

However, Pittsburgh is coming off of a 2025 campaign that saw them finish dead last in runs scored with 583. Adding Castellanos to the mix would at least give the team a potent bat for their lineup. He's also a strong veteran presence, especially if Andrew McCutchen doesn't return.

During the 2025 season, the outfielder hit .250 with 17 home runs and 72 RBIs. Considered a down year for Castellanos, he would've ranked second in home runs and RBIs on the Pirates. Over his entire 13-year MLB career, Castellanos has hit .272 with 250 home runs and 920 RBIs. He has been named an All-Star twice.

With a divorce incoming, the Phillies must find a trade that at least benefits the most. Working with the Pirates has the most upside for a smooth landing.