The Philadelphia Phillies took on Bowden Francis and the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday afternoon. After Phillies starter Ranger Suarez shut the Blue Jays down on Friday, the Phillies entered the game wanting to win the series. While Rob Thomson's team won Saturday's game 3-2, the best play of the game did not come from one of their players. Instead, it was a ball boy's bare-handed snag of a foul ball hit by designated hitter Kyle Schwarber that wowed fans and players on both sides.

Schwarber hit a foul ball towards Thomson and the Philadelphia dugout in the fourth inning. With the ball heading towards Thomson and the Phillies' players, their ball boy leaped and snatched the ball out of the air before it could hit anyone.

Good hands, Adam! 👏 The @Phillies ball boy snags a foul chopper with his bare hands! pic.twitter.com/NWkIxpE2SF — MLB (@MLB) June 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

Francis and the rest of the players on the field watched as the ball boy made the play. After handing the ball to a team manager, the ball boy received applause from the home crowd and the announcers commentating the game. That play started a comeback in the fourth inning. Philadelphia took advantage of Francis' shaky control to score two runs on a walk and a hit by pitch.

Max Kepler hit a go-ahead solo home run to seal the deal for the Phillies. Thomson's team is now 41-29, three and a half games behind the New York Mets in the National League East.

Even without Aaron Nola in Philadelphia's rotation, the team has played well. Despite suffering a sweep at the hands of the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Phillies still hold a large lead for second in their division. Now, Philadelphia is on a three-game winning streak. They have a good chance at extending it to six games before taking on the Mets next weekend.

Philadelphia needs a good showing against their divisional rival. New York swept them in their first series of the season. Despite the drama that clouded the three-game set, the Phillies walked away with three wins. Thomson's team has developed more rhythm since then, though.

While the ball boy will not play for the Phillies moving forward, he could have an impact. His play boosted the team's morale and helped them win on Saturday. If he needs to keep making plays in order to secure victories, Thomson and Philadelphia is all for it.