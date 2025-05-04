The Philadelphia Phillies have been doing their best to hold down the fort amid a slew of injuries to their pitching staff, including Ranger Suarez, who has yet to make a start this season due to a back injury. The team received another scare when starter Aaron Nola felt neck tightness before Saturday's game, but the star was able to pitch through the ailment, with Suarez having been activated in case of emergency.

The good news is that Suarez is now set to make his season debut on Sunday afternoon at home against the Arizona Diamondbacks, in a rematch of the 2023 NLCS, per Corey Seidman of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

The Phillies have also reportedly made the decision to move Taijuan Walker to the bullpen. Walker has made six starts so far this year with a 2.54 ERA, and Seidman noted that “given the frequency of pitching injuries, he may not have made his last.”

Meanwhile, Ranger Suarez has made four rehab starts in the minor leagues and performed well in all of them, giving the Phillies' coaching staff the confidence to reinsert him into the lineup ahead of Sunday's game.

The Phillies have been a tad underwhelming so far this year, currently sitting at 19-14 at this early juncture of the season. Philadelphia is coming off of a 2024 season in which they won the NL East but then quickly flamed out in the playoffs against the New York Mets.

Injuries have been a concern with the Phillies so far this year, which was perhaps to be expected with their aging roster.

In any case, the Phillies and Diamondbacks will get their series finale underway at 2:05 PM ET on Sunday. After that, the Phillies will head south to Florida to take on the Tampa Bay Rays in a series that begins on Tuesday night.