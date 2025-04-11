Philadelphia Phillies left-hander Ranger Suárez took a major stride toward rejoining the big-league rotation Thursday night, tossing a dominant three-inning rehab start for Low-A Clearwater. Suárez, who has been sidelined since early spring training with a back issue, showed little sign of rust in his first official game action of the season.

The 28-year-old threw 33 pitches—24 of them strikes—allowing just one hit and striking out four. His fastball hovered around 92 mph, right in line with his career average and slightly up from where it sat during last season’s injury-marred second half. He opened the outing by striking out the side in the first inning, including top Cincinnati Reds prospects Sammy Stafura and Alfredo Duno. That strong opening sent a clear message: Suárez is getting back to form.

“It’s a promising sign that the velocity is already where it should be,” Phillies reporter Matt Gelb noted, citing data from Trackman at the ballpark.

Suárez is expected to need at least two more rehab outings to fully stretch out. Essentially, he’s going through a delayed spring training, as he was limited to just five innings in Grapefruit League play and threw only on the backfields at Carpenter Complex before being shut down with back tightness. The Phillies have been cautious, especially considering Suárez’s history with back flare-ups.

The Phillies are eager to get Ranger Suarez back into their rotation

That caution is being afforded in part because Taijuan Walker has been solid in Suárez’s absence. Walker has pitched 10 ⅔ scoreless innings across two starts this season, offering stability at the back end of the rotation. But once Suárez is fully ready, he’s expected to reclaim his spot—Walker’s 2024 struggles (7.10 ERA in 18 starts) are still fresh in the team’s memory.

Suárez was a workhorse for the Phillies in 2023, posting a 12-8 record with a 3.46 ERA and 1.20 WHIP across 27 starts. He earned his first All-Star selection but was unable to pitch in the Midsummer Classic due to back discomfort. When healthy, his mix of deception, command, and changeup effectiveness makes him one of the more underrated lefties in the league.

Manager Rob Thomson initially estimated that Suárez would miss about three starts, and he appears to be on track to meet that timeline. If all continues to go smoothly, Suárez could be activated in time for a start against the Miami Marlins on April 20. That would provide a much-needed boost during a grueling stretch for the Phillies, who are currently playing 16 games in 16 days. Reinforcements can’t come soon enough, and Suárez’s return would take pressure off a bullpen already being leaned on heavily.

In the meantime, all eyes in Clearwater will shift to another Phillies pitcher on the comeback trail: top prospect Andrew Painter. The 21-year-old is set to pitch Friday in his first game since September 2022 following Tommy John surgery. With Suárez nearing full strength and Painter beginning his journey back, the Phillies’ rotation could soon have a lot more firepower.