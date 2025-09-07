The Philadelphia Phillies look to be peaking at the right time, winners of three straight games and sitting with an impressive record of 83-59 ahead of Sunday afternoon's series finale vs the NL East rival Miami Marlins. Philadelphia is hoping that this postseason, things will go a bit differently than last year, when they flamed out in the NLDS against the New York Mets.

One of the lone non-bright spots for Philadelphia this year has been the play of Nick Castellanos, who has been a big part of their success over the last few seasons but has made a habit of coming up small in the most important moments of the season, particularly in the playoffs.

Recently, MLB insider Bob Nightengale of USA Today shed some light on how the Phillies will be looking to move on from him this offseason by any means necessary.

“The Phillies, who shopped outfielder Nick Castellanos last winter, will be much more aggressive trying to move him this winter, even eating a significant portion of his remaining $20 million salary,” reported Nightengale.

It will be tough for Phillies fans to see a player who has played a crucial role in their success in the 2020s move out this winter, but the good news is that because it will be a trade, Philadelphia will be bringing back at least something of value in return.

Can Philadelphia get it done this year?

The Philadelphia Phillies have been knocking on the door of something special for quite some time now, making it all the way to the World Series in the 2022 season and bowing out a round earlier in each year since then.

While there's no doubting the talent and firepower that the Phillies have in their lineup, the team has unfortunately made a habit of crashing back down to earth at the worst possible times over the last few seasons, including during last year's collapse vs the bitter rival Mets.

This year, Philadelphia will hope to cleanse themselves of those demons once and for all and join the Philadelphia Eagles as champions in the City of Brotherly Love.