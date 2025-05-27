The Philadelphia Phillies' bullpen has struggled so far this season, with Jose Alvarado suspended for 80 games and being ineligible to participate in the playoffs. Although Jordan Romano has stepped up in recent weeks, the club is still experiencing issues with the bullpen. Rumors suggest the team could look to one of its starters in the rotation as a quick fix for the time being.

Marcus Hayes of the Philadelphia Inquirer torched Alvarado in his most recent column. After calling Alvarado “selfish” for being suspended over PED use, he claims that the Phillies could turn to starting pitcher Taijuan Walker, who is in the third year of his four-year, $72 million contract, to play out of the bullpen.

“At any rate, Alvarado's selfishness — and that's what PED use is, in this age of information saturation — left his club without its de facto closer; the Phils abhor such designations, but he was the late-innings ace,” said Hayes. “His intentional negligence — that's what it was, in this age of information saturation — imperiled a potentially historic season for a $296 million, luxury-taxed team.

“Their original plan was for Walker to pitch in moderately important spots; to have him ready to pitch as a long reliever, as he did in his two relief appearances, each three-inning outings; and to have him make spot starts, as he is doing for Nola. So, with the team's best reliever forbidden from showing his face at the ballpark, and with no real help in sight, manager Rob Thomson clearly hopes he can make some lemonade out of [Dave] Dombrowski's lemon.”

Phillies manager Rob Thomson shared his excitement about the idea of Walker playing out of the bullpen. Walker, who is 32 years old, has been playing well so far this season. Through 39.1 innings pitched, he owns a 2.97 ERA and 1.297 WHIP while recording 33 strikeouts.

“I'm kind of excited to see him come out of the bullpen, just to see if the stuff plays up,” Thomson claimed. “The few times he's come out, the one time in Tampa was unbelievable, but even the second time, the first couple innings were really good.”