The Philadelphia Phillies have been attempting to get the most out of their core for some time now, and one rival executive is expecting their front office to be particularly busy ahead of this summer’s trade deadline.

A recent story from ESPN’s Buster Olney highlighted Phillies president of baseball operations, Dave Dombrowski as one of the MLB executives under the most pressure. According to the insider, one of Dombrowski’s contemporaries envisions Philadelphia being active.

“He's been through this plenty of times before,” one of his peers said. “He'll make deals. He always does.”

Philadelphia chose not to deal right-hander Andrew Painter last summer when Garret Crochet was available, but may choose to deal him now, given they have already added young arms such as Jesus Luzardo and Christopher Sanchez to their rotation over the past few years.

Painter was recently promoted to Triple-A and could be an asset that helps Dombrowski grant the Phillies the needed bullpen help. One of the club’s most effective relievers, Jose Alvarado, may return from his PED suspension before the regular season concludes, but will be ineligible for the postseason.

As a result, Philadelphia will likely need reinforcements to go along with Matt Strahm, Orion Kerkering, and others. The Phillies’ bullpen currently holds a 4.50 ERA, one of the worst marks in the sport, and slightly worse than the middle-of-the-road 3.94 ERA that the group posted in 2024.

Despite this, the Phillies were key contenders last season. They finished the campaign with a 95-67 record, good enough for a National League East crown. While they were dismantled by the Mets in the NLDS, the core of Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, and Trea Turner still holds the kind of postseason experience that could make for a special run.

Dombrowski’s sense of urgency could potentially raise the core’s ceiling and help prevent another letdown this October. A solid bullpen is a key component of any championship run, especially in a crowded field such as this season’s National League.