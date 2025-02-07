The Philadelphia Phillies disappointingly fell to the New York Mets in the National League Division Series. While they have a roster full of superstars, Philly could not get past the high-flying Mets. This offseason, they have not added much despite teams around them improving dramatically. The Phillies must finish their offseason by adding MLB-caliber talent at the end of free agency.

The biggest need for the Phillies last season was centerfield. which caused them problems to the end. Rumors that they would break up their infield ended up falling short, as Alec Bohm is still on the team. They could add an infielder to ride the bench and come in as an injury replacement. They have needs to fill and the bargain bin is full of options that can help them but not cost too much money.

Who should the Phillies pursue before Spring Training begins? They have been painfully close to winning the World Series this decade but need reinforcements to get it done.

Kike Hernandez is the ultimate utility man

The Los Angeles Dodgers won the World Series last year largely thanks to Kike Hernandez. When Mookie Betts got hurt in June, he was able to slide into shortstop. When Tommy Edman came to town, Hernandez went right back to centerfield like nothing ever happened. But the Dodgers' recent additions have squeezed him out of their locker room. The Phillies should sign Kike Hernandez before Spring Training starts.

Hernandez can compete with Brandon Marsh and Johan Rojas for the centerfield role in Spring Training. If he wins the position, Phillies fans can expect solid defense and so-so offense for the entire season. If he loses the role, he can be the utility infielder who plays once a week and comes in when players are injured. There is no way Hernandez's skills can be wasted on a team like the Phillies.

JD Martinez brings a power bat to the Phillies' lineup

Last season, the Phillies had Kyle Schwarber play 144 games as the designated hitter. But he can play the field if Philly lands another designated hitter. JD Martinez had a solid year for the Mets last year and could provide some needed pop to the bottom of the Phillies' order. If Schwarber is willing to play the outfield, Martinez would be a good option for Philadelphia.

This is a long shot considering the current Phillies' roster. Not only is Schwarber slotted into the DH role, but Bryce Harper is locked in at first base, which is the only defensive position Martinez could play. But in a perfect world, he would be a great fit for Philadelphia.

Michael A Taylor comes in as a defense-first outfielder

The Phillies desperately missed a solid centerfielder last season while Michael A Taylor struggled in Pittsburgh. Now he is a free agent and the Phillies should bring him in to compete for the centerfield role in Spring Training. He started his career with the Nationals and has bounced around since but he always brought a solid glove to the party. While it won't help their offensive issues, it fills one of their biggest needs.

Taylor had his best seasons with the Kansas City Royals, where there was little pressure or expectation. That would not be the case with the Phillies, where the expectations are World Series or bust as this core ages. If Taylor and his camp want to avoid that, Philly is not the place for him.

Will Smith comes to South Philadelphia

The Fresh Prince may be from West Philadelphia but the South Philly-located Phillies should bring in the reliever Will Smith this offseason. While his run of three straight World Series titles expired last year on the Royals, he still had a great season. Smith can come in and join the big arms in the back of the bullpen. This is along the same lines as the other moves as it won't move the needle for the Phillies. But if he is getting key outs in October, don't be surprised.

The Phillies had a great bullpen at the beginning of the season and it fell apart down the stretch. By the end, the Mets were hoping the starter would run out of pitches so they could go to work on the bullpen. Smith would help solidify the bullpen and increase their chances of winning the division and the World Series.