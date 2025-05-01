The Pittsburgh Pirates entered a rubber match against the Chicago Cubs with Paul Skenes on the mound. They had a chance to get their season back on track with a big series win over the division leaders. But instead, their ace was slapped around in the Thursday matinee. Skenes gave up three home runs to the Cubs, the first time he has done that in a start in his Pirates career.

“And now Seiya goes deep! First time in Skenes' career he’s allowed 3 HR in a start —and they all come in the same inning,” Josh Frydman of WGN reported.

Skenes took the hill in the fifth inning with the Pirates up 2-0. Dansby Swanson started the inning with a solo homer, only the second homer Skenes allowed this season. After retiring Nicky Lopez and Ian Happ, Skenes took on the middle of the Cubs lineup. Kyle Tucker and Seiya Suzuki went back-to-back to give the Cubs the lead.

Kyle Tucker and Seiya Suzuki go BACK-TO-BACK off Paul Skenes 🤯pic.twitter.com/KcnSTUmo2Q — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 1, 2025

Skenes got out of the inning, but the Pirates' lead was gone. That was the end of his start, going five innings and allowing three runs on only 86 pitches. Pittsburgh's offense could not respond, and the deficit grew to 5-2 in the seventh.

Should there be concern around the Pirates' ace?

This was Skenes' fifth career start against the Cubs in his short career. That is the most of any team, edging out the Cardinals, whom he has faced four times. In the previous four starts, the Cubs had only three extra-base hits and eight walks. They picked up four walks and three extra-base hits in this start.

Despite his excellent stats last year and to start this year, this does bring up a big question for Skenes. As teams see his stuff more often, will he get figured out? Considering he added multiple pitches this offseason, it was not going to happen in the first month. While this is a concerning start, it is nothing to sound the alarms about quite yet.

The Pirates face the Padres this weekend, but Skenes will not pitch in the series. His next start will likely be against the Cardinals, another team that has seen him a lot. While his stuff is nearly impossible to hit, these divisional matchups are something to monitor. And with the Pirates' offensive issues, they cannot afford poor starts from the ace this season.

The Pirates stay in Pittsburgh to host the Padres this weekend.