Hello everyone, welcome to the first edition of Mistretta's MLB Musings. In my weekly column (published every Monday), we will be discussing news, analysis, opinions and more from around the MLB world. Today, let's take a deep dive into Pittsburgh Pirates star pitcher Paul Skenes' chances of earning his first Cy Young award in 2025.

Paul Skenes' time to shine

Skenes was recently given the Pirates' Opening Day starting pitcher honor. He is the reigning National League Rookie of the Year winner, but there have been plenty of flame-throwing hurlers with potential in recent seasons. So why is Skenes different?

The 2023 first overall pick certainly throws the baseball hard. There is no denying that fact. What sets Skenes apart, though, is his ability to command the ball.

See, many young hard-throwing pitchers lack control on the mound. It's anyone's guess where the ball will end up once it leaves their hand. Skenes — much like a veteran painter — grabs his brush and dots the corners. He has the baseball on a string.

Don't believe me? Well, let's examine a recent scenario from spring training during a Pirates' game against the Baltimore Orioles.

Video via MLB:

This sequence from Paul Skenes to start the day is downright filthy 😱 pic.twitter.com/4V1o0qd8VG — MLB (@MLB) March 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

I want you to watch where the Pirates catcher places his glove, and then watch where the ball ends up.

The first fastball lands down and away from the left-handed hitter, which is exactly where the catcher placed his glove. The second, also a heater, is placed in the same location. Skenes then climbs the ladder and freezes Orioles slugger Colton Cowser with a high fastball.

Oh, and each pitch was at least 98 MPH. Yes, Paul Skenes is the real deal.

Sure, there are other pitchers with better command than Skenes. There aren't many 22-year-olds who can throw absolute gas while painting the sides of the strike zone, though.

Skenes finished third in National League Cy Young voting a season ago, trailing only Zack Wheeler and 2024 NL Cy Young winner Chris Sale. Finishing third as a rookie suggests that Skenes is close to taking the next step and winning the award soon.

And I think he's ready to take that step in 2025. Skenes wants to help the Pirates return to the postseason. He remains cool, calm and collected on the mound, but he also has the motivation to take care of business.

Pittsburgh still has some uncertainty on the roster, but Skenes is going to do everything he can to lead the Pirates back to contention during the '25 campaign.

What's new MLB world? Yankees can still compete despite injuries

The New York Yankees are already dealing with a plethora of injuries. Ace Gerrit Cole is expected to miss the season due to Tommy John surgery. Veteran designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton is dealing with elbow injuries and his injury timeline remains uncertain.

The Yankees have question marks to say the least, but this is a ball club that should not be counted out. Aaron Judge is one of the best players in the sport, while Cody Bellinger seems to be on the verge of a big campaign with his new team following his strong spring training.

Young players such as Jasson Dominguez and Austin Wells may also make an impact. New York's bullpen will help matters. The rotation still features quality hurlers like Carlos Rodon and Max Fried.

It has become easy to doubt the Yankees given the injuries, but it would not be surprising to see them make another competitive run.

More MLB news/analysis: Reunion in Cleveland?

– In other news, the Cleveland Guardians recently traded infielder Tyler Freeman for outfielder Nolan Jones. Jones was once a highly-regarded prospect with Cleveland, but was later moved to the Colorado Rockies. Now, Jones is set to return to the Guardians.

– Speaking of the Guardians, the team recently announced that Triston McKenzie will begin the season in the bullpen. In similar fashion to Jones, McKenzie was once a top prospect with the Guardians. Now, his future with Cleveland is fairly uncertain. Perhaps McKenzie can get back on track in a bullpen role.

– The Yankees agreed to a contract with veteran left-handed pitcher Ryan Yarbrough on Monday, Robert Murray of FanSided reports. Yarbrough adds deception as a left-handed arm. He features both relief and starting experience, and he could prove to be an underrated addition for the injury-plagued Yankees.

– Ranger Suarez, an MLB All-Star in 2024 with the Philadelphia Phillies, is expected to begin the 2025 season on the injured list. The team is hopeful Suarez can return sooner rather than later.

– Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts did not play in the Tokyo Series due to an illness. Betts recently revealed that he is 20 pounds lighter than his normal playing weight. There is increasing concern over the issue. The Dodgers will continue to closely monitor the situation.

– This next one is more of an opinion rather than news, but Seattle Mariners pitcher Logan Gilbert could emerge as an American League Cy Young contender in 2025. Much like Paul Skenes, Gilbert will pitch on Opening Day and his team clearly believes in his ceiling. Don't be surprised if Gilbert enjoys a big season.

– A Boston Red Sox-Garrett Crochet contract extension seems unlikely to come to fruition before the 2025 campaign. Chris Cotillo of MassLive first reported the news. Anything can happen, but Crochet is probably going to enter the regular season without an extension.

– Finally, let's talk about the San Francisco Giants. Spring training standings don't mean anything, but San Francisco does currently hold the best record in the Cactus League with a 19-6 mark. Perhaps the team's strong spring will give them a boost of confidence in 2025. The Giants have played a rather mediocre brand of baseball in recent seasons (aside from that random incredible 2021 campaign), so San Francisco could unquestionably use a strong 2025 performance.

Joey Mistretta's “Mistretta's MLB Musings” provides the latest news and analysis from around the MLB world. Be sure to check in every Monday to read new editions of the weekly column.