A Pittsburgh Pirates fan who recently fell from the stands onto the warning track during a game is getting better. Kavan Markwood fell onto the field at PNC Park during a Pirates-Chicago Cubs game in late April. Markwood has a GoFundMe page raising money for his medical care and recovery.

The GoFundMe page has raised more than $27,000 for his recovery.

“After everything he's been through since the accident on Wednesday night, this progress feels nothing short of miraculous,” wrote page organizer Jennifer Phillips, per the Associated Press. “He still has a long road ahead of him, but today brought a moment of hope that we've all been holding onto.”

Markwood was admitted to the trauma center at Allegheny General Hospital following the incident. The Pirates looked into what happened to cause him to fall from the stands.

The investigation concluded that Markwood did not buy any alcohol but drank two beers during the game, per the outlet. Pirates fans are wishing the young man a speedy recovery.

The Pirates are struggling to tread water this season

The Pirates look like they are dead in the water once again this season. Pittsburgh is dead last in the National League Central, with just 12 wins overall heading into Sunday.

The Pirates have an impressive rotation of pitchers, including Paul Skenes. The club has struggled to muster runs though this year. Pittsburgh is 28th in Major League Baseball this season in home runs, per league stats. The Pirates have blasted just 25 homers, with only Kansas City and Toronto hitting fewer than that.

Pittsburgh is also struggling to simply get runners on base. The team has an overall batting average of .223, which is once again near the bottom of MLB. Only the Colorado Rockies, Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Angels are hitting worse than that collectively, per league stats.

Pirates fans are angry with team owner Bob Nutting over these struggles. Nutting has been yelled at during home games this season, with Skenes speaking out about those grievances from Pirates fans. Fans want Nutting to give up ownership of the team.

Things got even worse when earlier this season it was revealed that Pittsburgh had covered up a Roberto Clemente sign in the outfield, near where the fan fell. The Pirates replaced the sign with a drink advertisement. Pittsburgh reversed course and put the sign back after Roberto Clemente Jr. spoke out against the ad.

The Pirates try to pick up an elusive win on Sunday, when they play the San Diego Padres.