Pittsburgh Pirates fans have fresh reason to believe. Now, Konnor Griffin sits atop Keith Law’s 2026 rankings, placing the Pirates prospect at the center of the MLB prospects spotlight. In one season, the rise came fast and loud. Suddenly, doubts about his bat vanished. Power showed up. Speed stayed constant. Under the stadium lights, Griffin looked less like a project and more like a future star.

Drafted ninth overall in 2024 by the Pirates, Griffin entered pro ball as a tools-first gamble. Since then, his 2025 season turned that gamble into proof. He dominated Low A. From there, he crushed High A. Then, he reached Double A and did not blink. Each stop told the same story. He hit for average, reached base, and punished mistakes. Pitchers challenged him. In response, Griffin adjusted within games and within at-bats. That growth separated him from the pack.

Scouts once questioned his bat. This season, he answered with authority for the Pirates. His chase rate dropped, patience improve, and his confidence rose. As a result, the numbers followed. So did belief. Keith Law’s ranking only confirmed what the season revealed. At this point, the ceiling is no longer theoretical. It feels close.

Pirates and a new face for the rebuild

Griffin’s physical tools still jump off the page for the Pirates. First, his power grades elite. Next, his speed changes innings. Meanwhile, his arm fits the left side of the infield. At shortstop, his movement surprises many. Because of that, defense keeps him trusted. At the same time, the bat keeps him feared.

Even more, what stands out is how quickly he learns. Griffin studies pitchers. Then, he adapts mid-game. He does not repeat mistakes. In the end, that trait builds stars. A shortstop who can post high on-base numbers and hit 25 home runs reshapes the Pirates' future.

For Pittsburgh, this moment feels different. Now, the rebuild has a face and a voice. Fans picture him in black and gold. Soon, the noise will grow louder in 2026. With that, expectations will rise. A new chapter has begun. Is Konnor Griffin about to turn the Pirates’ long wait into something unforgettable among the game’s top MLB prospects?