Oneil Cruz continued his electric start to the 2025 season in jaw-dropping fashion Friday night, launching a leadoff home run against Dodgers phenom Roki Sasaki at Dodger Stadium. On just the first pitch he saw, Cruz unleashed a towering shot over the center field wall, giving the Pittsburgh Pirates an early 1-0 lead and cementing a historic milestone.

The blast marked Cruz’s fourth leadoff home run this April, setting a new Pirates franchise record for most leadoff homers in a single calendar month. The 6-foot-7 center fielder has turned the leadoff spot into his personal launchpad, providing Pittsburgh with immediate sparks at the top of the lineup.

Cruz’s dominance leading off games has been especially apparent recently. He started back-to-back contests at PNC Park with home runs against the Nationals and Guardians on April 17 and 18, respectively. He added another leadoff shot against the Angels on April 24 before delivering his latest against Sasaki and the Dodgers. Incredibly, Cruz has now led off 10 of the Pirates’ last 12 games, slashing a blistering .325 during that stretch with five home runs and six RBIs.

Oneil Cruz continues his hot start for the Pirates

Entering Friday’s game, Cruz had already racked up eight home runs this season, tying him for second in the National League alongside Tommy Edman, Eugenio Suárez, Fernando Tatis Jr., and James Wood. Only Corbin Carroll, with nine homers, sits ahead. Cruz’s overall line is equally impressive: a .264 batting average, .365 on-base percentage, and a .575 slugging percentage, good for a .940 OPS through 25 games.

Adding to his unique profile, Cruz has swiped 12 bases, tied for the National League lead with Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong. His rare combination of power and speed has ignited conversations around baseball about a potential run at the elite 40-40 club — a feat accomplished by just six players in MLB history, most recently Shohei Ohtani in 2024.

Cruz’s projections if he sustains his current pace are staggering: upwards of 44 home runs and 69 stolen bases over 162 games. Should he stay healthy and consistent, the Pirates’ dynamic leadoff hitter could put himself in the conversation for one of the greatest individual seasons the sport has ever seen.

Since being acquired from the Dodgers in 2017, Cruz has steadily developed into a cornerstone for the Pirates. His immense raw power, blazing speed, and freakish athleticism for his size have drawn comparisons to stars like Alfonso Soriano, who posted a 40-40 season in 2006.

While maintaining this pace over a full season remains a tall task, Cruz’s historic April has already captured national attention. With every leadoff home run and stolen base, he continues to prove he’s one of the most exciting talents in Major League Baseball — and Pittsburgh fans have every reason to believe something truly special is brewing in 2025.